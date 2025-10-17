RBI Sep-25 Forward Survey shows an optimistic undertone

The latest RBI forward looking survey for September 2025, published in October 2025, carries a strong message. It is a message of a general feeling of optimism about better growth and lower inflation expectations.
The urban consumer confidence index for the current period and the expectations for the year ahead period improved significantly. Two factors contributing have been the lower inflation experienced, and the better growth picture painted by the RBI monetary policy. The good news is that urban households are not only expecting to gain from lower prices (post-GST cuts), but also from improved income and savings levels.
The rural consumer confidence survey has also painted an optimistic picture of inflation and growth. There has been a marginal increase in current inflation expectations, but that is more due to the festive season. On growth, incomes, and spending power; rural households continue to be optimistic. Clearly, the positive Kharif output this year and better farm infrastructure sponsored by the government have helped matters.
The inflation survey of households looks at current inflation with respect to 3-months ahead, and the 1-year ahead expectations. Here is what we could decipher.
The lower inflation expectations have to be seen in conjunction with the consumer confidence survey, as growth and income expectations have also improved.
According to the OBICUS Manufacturing Survey for Q4FY25, the capacity utilization has come down from 77.7% to 74.1%. In Q1FY26, most manufacturers reported lower growth in new orders on a sequential basis, while it was flat on a yoy basis. Ratio of raw material to sales increased in the quarter, largely on account of seasonal factors. Hence this quarter may not be exactly comparable with previous quarters.
While there has been a rise in the ratio of inventories to sales, this could be more due to stockpiling of inventories ahead of festive season. This ratio should normalize once the festival season is over. First quarter is also seasonally a slow quarter, when most of the maintenance shutdowns happen, which has led to a rise in order backlog ratio. For Q2FY26, manufacturers have hinted at moderation in demand, and cost pressures.
RBI also surveys professional forecasters on GDP growth, inflation, and current account.
Overall, the survey expectations show a tinge of optimism, there are concerns that the combination of tariffs and visa restrictions could result in external vulnerability!
