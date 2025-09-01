Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to August 30, 2025

THE WEEK WAS ABOUT TARIFFS AND GDP SURPRISE

On Wednesday, the 50% tariffs on Indian exports to the US became effective. This is likely to impact exports to the tune of nearly $50 billion, especially in segments like textiles, gems & jewellery, handicrafts, chemicals, and shrimps. The impact on jobs and NPAs will be big.

However, the week closed with positive news on the GDP front, growing at 7.8% for Q1FY26. That is nearly 130 bps better than expected. While manufacturing and construction were robust; the big alpha in the quarter came from the services (tertiary) sector.

US BOND YIELDS RANGE BOUND FOR THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 29, 2025 4.226 4.209 4.242 4.207 Aug 28, 2025 4.207 4.234 4.250 4.203 Aug 27, 2025 4.238 4.269 4.291 4.232 Aug 26, 2025 4.256 4.273 4.312 4.252 Aug 25, 2025 4.275 4.265 4.294 4.263 Aug 22, 2025 4.258 4.328 4.339 4.242

The US bond yields, this week, were in a limited range. While the street is bending towards a rate cut of 25 bps in September, the PCE (headline and core) inflation were elevated. GDP was also robust, improving the Q2 second estimate to 3.3%. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.312% and a low of 4.203%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) CLOSES FLAT FOR THE WEEK

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 29, 2025 97.77 97.87 98.13 97.69 Aug 28, 2025 97.81 98.12 98.23 97.74 Aug 27, 2025 98.23 98.25 98.73 98.15 Aug 26, 2025 98.22 98.47 98.56 98.08 Aug 25, 2025 98.43 97.72 98.54 97.71 Aug 22, 2025 97.72 98.60 98.83 97.56

The US dollar index (DXY) rallied above 98 during the week, but tapered and closed flat. For the week, the dollar index retreated after the reciprocal tariffs on India became effective. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.73 and a low of 97.69 this week. The 100 level look a long-way off now.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP FURTHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 29, 2025 6.588 6.553 6.615 6.536 Aug 28, 2025 6.538 6.600 6.620 6.537 Aug 27, 2025 6.600 6.600 6.600 6.600 Aug 26, 2025 6.617 6.601 6.650 6.593 Aug 25, 2025 6.592 6.551 6.600 6.543 Aug 22, 2025 6.549 6.529 6.561 6.529

India bond yields closed higher at 6.588% for the week after the tariffs raised the bogey of imported inflation coming into India. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.650% and low of 6.536%. For the month of August, the 10-year bond yields rallied by around 30 bps.

RUPEE WEAKENS TO AN ALL-TIME LOW AFTER TARIFFS

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Aug 29, 2025 88.174 87.591 88.313 87.575 Aug 28, 2025 87.591 87.659 87.696 87.520 Aug 27, 2025 87.661 87.674 87.883 87.607 Aug 26, 2025 87.635 87.623 87.805 87.582 Aug 25, 2025 87.608 87.310 87.623 87.274 Aug 22, 2025 87.331 87.266 87.551 87.179

USDINR weakened sharply from ₹87.331/$ to ₹88.174/$, despite flat dollar index and flat crude prices. The dollar weakness intensified post-tariff imposition, as banks rushed to buy forward cover on the dollar. Dollar demand from importers continues. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.274/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.313/$.

BRENT CRUDE FLAT AS DEMAND CONCERNS REMAIN

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Aug 29, 2025 67.48 67.59 67.94 67.29 Aug 28, 2025 67.98 67.15 68.06 66.81 Aug 27, 2025 67.44 66.85 67.51 66.37 Aug 26, 2025 66.70 68.14 68.16 66.60 Aug 25, 2025 68.22 67.39 68.49 67.04 Aug 22, 2025 67.22 67.05 67.45 66.89

With Trump going aggressive on Russian oil, there are fears that oil shortfall may eventually prevail. However, at a macro level, there still are demand concerns around oil. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $68.49/bbl and a low of $66.37/bbl. For now, demand remains the bigger concern for oil prices.

SPOT GOLD RALLIES DURING THE WEEK

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Aug 29, 2025 3,448.00 3,418.20 3,454.08 3,404.29 Aug 28, 2025 3,417.20 3,394.18 3,423.36 3,384.46 Aug 27, 2025 3,397.42 3,392.88 3,398.94 3,373.76 Aug 26, 2025 3,392.88 3,366.78 3,394.33 3,351.26 Aug 25, 2025 3,366.79 3,371.23 3,376.47 3,359.69 Aug 24, 2025 3,369.16 3,368.75 3,371.05 3,366.06 Aug 22, 2025 3,372.11 3,338.76 3,379.01 3,321.49

Spot gold prices closed higher at $3,448/oz as global macro risks have risen with changing equations. The gold/silver ratio is favouring silver, but safe haven demand favours gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,454.08/oz and a low of $3,351.26/oz.