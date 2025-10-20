Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to October 18, 2025

WEEKLY FOCUS ON Q2FY26 CORPORATE RESULTS
During the week, India inflation came at a 99-month low, but RBI MPC was cautious about timing of rate cuts. The real boost came from big ticket results by companies in the week. Impact of RIL, ICICI Bank, Ultratech, and HDFC Bank results will be felt next week.
For the coming week, the long-awaited US inflation will be put out, albeit with insufficient data. India will announce September core sector growth and the quarterly results of Indian companies will be closely watch for top-line and bottom-line performance.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|17-Oct-25
|4.009
|3.957
|4.018
|3.936
|16-Oct-25
|3.976
|4.032
|4.051
|3.967
|15-Oct-25
|4.045
|4.032
|4.047
|3.999
|14-Oct-25
|4.022
|4.051
|4.069
|3.998
|13-Oct-25
|4.055
|4.078
|4.085
|4.050
|12-Oct-25
|4.076
|4.059
|4.081
|4.064
|10-Oct-25
|4.051
|4.136
|4.140
|4.032
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the third week in a row, the US bond yields tapered. This week it edged lower from 4.051% to 4.009%; even briefly dipping below 4% mark. Powell and Kashkari have underlined in their speeches, that more rate cuts were on the cards to stave off a jobs crisis. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.085% and a low of 3.936%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|17-Oct-25
|98.43
|98.26
|98.55
|98.03
|16-Oct-25
|98.34
|98.67
|98.70
|98.30
|15-Oct-25
|98.79
|99.05
|99.08
|98.65
|14-Oct-25
|99.05
|99.30
|99.47
|98.99
|13-Oct-25
|99.27
|98.94
|99.35
|98.83
|10-Oct-25
|98.98
|99.39
|99.43
|98.81
Data Source: Bloomberg
While the weekly closing was lower than last week, the good news is that the dollar index stayed above 98 levels through the week. The current uncertainty is likely to drive portfolio flows towards dollar assets. The 100-level remains elusive, for now. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.47 and a low of 98.03 during the week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|17-Oct-25
|6.506
|6.504
|6.520
|6.477
|16-Oct-25
|6.503
|6.492
|6.505
|6.492
|15-Oct-25
|6.484
|6.504
|6.504
|6.484
|14-Oct-25
|6.507
|6.518
|6.527
|6.506
|13-Oct-25
|6.518
|6.514
|6.519
|6.512
|10-Oct-25
|6.531
|6.523
|6.535
|6.515
Data Source: RBI
After 4 weeks of bond yields hardening, this week saw yields tapering from 6.531% to 6.506%. This is despite RBI minutes staying sceptical about rate cuts in December. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.527% and a low of 6.477%. The tapering of bond yields is more on the back of lower borrowings and better hang of fiscal deficit.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|17-Oct-25
|88.003
|87.939
|88.119
|87.716
|16-Oct-25
|87.991
|87.754
|88.058
|87.611
|15-Oct-25
|87.810
|88.729
|88.799
|87.809
|14-Oct-25
|88.782
|88.683
|88.827
|88.627
|13-Oct-25
|88.665
|88.726
|88.798
|88.564
|10-Oct-25
|88.757
|88.817
|88.826
|88.494
Data Source: RBI
The week saw one of the sharpest rallies in the Indian rupee as the RBI sold $5 billion to stave off a speculative attack on the rupee. Skipping the rate cut in October also helped the rupee, as did weak crude prices at $61.29/bbl. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.611/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.827/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|17-Oct-25
|61.29
|61.00
|61.47
|60.14
|16-Oct-25
|61.06
|62.40
|62.75
|60.84
|15-Oct-25
|61.91
|62.33
|63.04
|61.79
|14-Oct-25
|62.39
|63.49
|63.63
|61.50
|13-Oct-25
|63.32
|62.90
|63.95
|62.90
|10-Oct-25
|62.73
|65.27
|65.36
|62.00
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent Crude fell for the third week in a row, closing at $61.29/bbl. The fall was largely on concerns over supply boost by OPEC and tepid demand amid the US shutdown. Russian curbs on oil exports are less of an issue now. It is all about widening supply gap pushing down prices. Brent touched a high of $63.95/bbl and a low of $60.14/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|17-Oct-25
|4,249.98
|4,328.75
|4,379.44
|4,186.91
|16-Oct-25
|4,326.18
|4,209.81
|4,330.91
|4,199.60
|15-Oct-25
|4,208.58
|4,144.40
|4,218.42
|4,140.45
|14-Oct-25
|4,142.31
|4,108.98
|4,180.39
|4,090.49
|13-Oct-25
|4,110.70
|4,018.79
|4,117.14
|4,008.80
|12-Oct-25
|4,035.12
|4,014.43
|4,059.81
|4,008.75
|10-Oct-25
|4,018.30
|3,977.58
|4,022.96
|3,946.80
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold spiked from $4,018.30/oz to $4,249.98/oz this week. At one point, Spot Gold touched a high of $4,379.44/oz. In India, spot 24K gold crossed ₹1,30,860 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,379.44/oz and low of $4,008.75/oz. It looks like Goldman Sachs’ spot gold price target for December 2026 at $4,900/oz, may happen earlier!
