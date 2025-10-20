iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to October 18, 2025

20 Oct 2025 , 01:41 PM

WEEKLY FOCUS ON Q2FY26 CORPORATE RESULTS

During the week, India inflation came at a 99-month low, but RBI MPC was cautious about timing of rate cuts. The real boost came from big ticket results by companies in the week. Impact of RIL, ICICI Bank, Ultratech, and HDFC Bank results will be felt next week.

For the coming week, the long-awaited US inflation will be put out, albeit with insufficient data. India will announce September core sector growth and the quarterly results of Indian companies will be closely watch for top-line and bottom-line performance.

  • US BOND YIELDS EDGE LOWER ON FED-SPEAK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
17-Oct-25 4.009 3.957 4.018 3.936
16-Oct-25 3.976 4.032 4.051 3.967
15-Oct-25 4.045 4.032 4.047 3.999
14-Oct-25 4.022 4.051 4.069 3.998
13-Oct-25 4.055 4.078 4.085 4.050
12-Oct-25 4.076 4.059 4.081 4.064
10-Oct-25 4.051 4.136 4.140 4.032

Data Source: Bloomberg

For the third week in a row, the US bond yields tapered. This week it edged lower from 4.051% to 4.009%; even briefly dipping below 4% mark. Powell and Kashkari have underlined in their speeches, that more rate cuts were on the cards to stave off a jobs crisis. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.085% and a low of 3.936%.

  • US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) STABLE DESPITE US SHUTDOWN

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
17-Oct-25 98.43 98.26 98.55 98.03
16-Oct-25 98.34 98.67 98.70 98.30
15-Oct-25 98.79 99.05 99.08 98.65
14-Oct-25 99.05 99.30 99.47 98.99
13-Oct-25 99.27 98.94 99.35 98.83
10-Oct-25 98.98 99.39 99.43 98.81

Data Source: Bloomberg

While the weekly closing was lower than last week, the good news is that the dollar index stayed above 98 levels through the week. The current uncertainty is likely to drive portfolio flows towards dollar assets. The 100-level remains elusive, for now. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.47 and a low of 98.03 during the week.

  • INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS SOFTEN

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%)
17-Oct-25 6.506 6.504 6.520 6.477
16-Oct-25 6.503 6.492 6.505 6.492
15-Oct-25 6.484 6.504 6.504 6.484
14-Oct-25 6.507 6.518 6.527 6.506
13-Oct-25 6.518 6.514 6.519 6.512
10-Oct-25 6.531 6.523 6.535 6.515

Data Source: RBI

After 4 weeks of bond yields hardening, this week saw yields tapering from 6.531% to 6.506%. This is despite RBI minutes staying sceptical about rate cuts in December. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.527% and a low of 6.477%. The tapering of bond yields is more on the back of lower borrowings and better hang of fiscal deficit.

  • RBI INDULGES IN BIG-BANG DOLLAR SELLING

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$)
17-Oct-25 88.003 87.939 88.119 87.716
16-Oct-25 87.991 87.754 88.058 87.611
15-Oct-25 87.810 88.729 88.799 87.809
14-Oct-25 88.782 88.683 88.827 88.627
13-Oct-25 88.665 88.726 88.798 88.564
10-Oct-25 88.757 88.817 88.826 88.494

Data Source: RBI

The week saw one of the sharpest rallies in the Indian rupee as the RBI sold $5 billion to stave off a speculative attack on the rupee. Skipping the rate cut in October also helped the rupee, as did weak crude prices at $61.29/bbl. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.611/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.827/$.

  • BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON SUPPLY GLUT WORRIES

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl)
17-Oct-25 61.29 61.00 61.47 60.14
16-Oct-25 61.06 62.40 62.75 60.84
15-Oct-25 61.91 62.33 63.04 61.79
14-Oct-25 62.39 63.49 63.63 61.50
13-Oct-25 63.32 62.90 63.95 62.90
10-Oct-25 62.73 65.27 65.36 62.00

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent Crude fell for the third week in a row, closing at $61.29/bbl. The fall was largely on concerns over supply boost by OPEC and tepid demand amid the US shutdown. Russian curbs on oil exports are less of an issue now. It is all about widening supply gap pushing down prices. Brent touched a high of $63.95/bbl and a low of $60.14/bbl this week.

  • SPOT GOLD RALLIES UP TO 9% THIS WEEK

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz)
17-Oct-25 4,249.98 4,328.75 4,379.44 4,186.91
16-Oct-25 4,326.18 4,209.81 4,330.91 4,199.60
15-Oct-25 4,208.58 4,144.40 4,218.42 4,140.45
14-Oct-25 4,142.31 4,108.98 4,180.39 4,090.49
13-Oct-25 4,110.70 4,018.79 4,117.14 4,008.80
12-Oct-25 4,035.12 4,014.43 4,059.81 4,008.75
10-Oct-25 4,018.30 3,977.58 4,022.96 3,946.80

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold spiked from $4,018.30/oz to $4,249.98/oz this week. At one point, Spot Gold touched a high of $4,379.44/oz. In India, spot 24K gold crossed ₹1,30,860 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $4,379.44/oz and low of $4,008.75/oz. It looks like Goldman Sachs’ spot gold price target for December 2026 at $4,900/oz, may happen earlier!

Related Tags

  • BrentCrude
  • DollarIndex
  • DXY
  • IndiaBondYields
  • RBI
  • SpotGold
  • USBondYields
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,937-Bus Order from TNSTU

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:46 PM
Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Nestle India Q2 FY26 Results: Profit Falls 23.6%, Revenue Rises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:32 PM
Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Ola Electric Expands into Clean Energy with Launch of "Ola Shakti"

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|12:02 PM
Midwest Limited IPO

Midwest Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2025|10:53 AM
Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2025|12:53 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.