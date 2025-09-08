Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to September 06, 2025

THE WEEK WAS ABOUT SCO SUMMIT AND CAD
In a world where news becomes outdated in days, the tariff issue was relegated to the background as the focus shifted to India’s subtle counter to the US tariffs. Through the SCO Summit in Tianjin, India cosied up to China and Russia a little more.
The current account deficit for Q1FY26 was just 0.2% of GDP, something that will have a salutary impact on the rupee. However, global investors are still worried about the real impact of the 50% tariffs on India and the impact on $50 billion of exports to the US.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Sep 05, 2025
|4.086
|4.157
|4.168
|4.061
|Sep 04, 2025
|4.176
|4.211
|4.225
|4.157
|Sep 03, 2025
|4.211
|4.269
|4.300
|4.201
|Sep 02, 2025
|4.277
|4.256
|4.306
|4.244
|Sep 01, 2025
|4.253
|4.252
|4.280
|4.232
|Aug 31, 2025
|4.237
|4.228
|4.237
|4.228
|Aug 29, 2025
|4.226
|4.209
|4.242
|4.207
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields had been on an uptrend over the last few weeks due to a demand-supply mismatch. However, this week saw the bond yields normalizing back to 4.086% levels. After all, the weak jobs data has made the 25-bps rate cut in September almost inevitable. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.306% and a low of 4.061%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Sep 05, 2025
|97.77
|98.24
|98.26
|97.43
|Sep 04, 2025
|98.35
|98.15
|98.44
|98.08
|Sep 03, 2025
|98.14
|98.40
|98.64
|98.01
|Sep 02, 2025
|98.40
|97.65
|98.60
|97.62
|Sep 01, 2025
|97.77
|97.83
|97.87
|97.54
|Aug 29, 2025
|97.77
|97.87
|98.13
|97.69
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US dollar index (DXY) rallied to 98.6 levels during the week, but tapered and closed flat at 97.77. The dollar index continues to be under pressure, as de-dollarization continues to be the overpowering global trend. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.64 and a low of 97.43 this week. The 100 level has been a resistance for some time now.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Sep 05, 2025
|6.463
|6.473
|6.492
|6.459
|Sep 04, 2025
|6.494
|6.544
|6.544
|6.490
|Sep 03, 2025
|6.541
|6.566
|6.567
|6.539
|Sep 02, 2025
|6.569
|6.585
|6.592
|6.566
|Sep 01, 2025
|6.585
|6.569
|6.623
|6.569
|Aug 29, 2025
|6.588
|6.553
|6.615
|6.536
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields fell from 6.588% to 6.463% levels as the global yield spike reversed this week. The India bond yields are also pricing in one more rate cut by the RBI in October 2025. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.623% and a low of 6.459%. Bond yields were in a tight range during the week, with downside bias.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Sep 05, 2025
|88.187
|88.125
|88.367
|88.069
|Sep 04, 2025
|88.193
|88.079
|88.220
|87.999
|Sep 03, 2025
|88.073
|88.045
|88.195
|87.975
|Sep 02, 2025
|87.998
|87.985
|88.206
|87.825
|Sep 01, 2025
|88.001
|88.175
|88.343
|87.931
|Aug 29, 2025
|88.174
|87.591
|88.313
|87.575
Data Source: RBI
USDINR weakened marginally from ₹88.174/$ to ₹88.187/$ for the week, but this glosses over the underlying weakness in the rupee. The dollar weakness sharpened due to tariffs, fiscal deficit outlook, and hedging pressure. Dollar demand from importers and borrowers persists. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.825/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.367/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Sep 05, 2025
|65.50
|66.82
|67.05
|65.07
|Sep 04, 2025
|66.99
|67.41
|67.41
|66.35
|Sep 03, 2025
|67.60
|69.10
|69.24
|67.36
|Sep 02, 2025
|69.14
|68.19
|69.53
|68.05
|Sep 01, 2025
|68.15
|67.42
|68.36
|67.12
|Aug 29, 2025
|68.12
|68.24
|68.39
|67.90
Data Source: Bloomberg
The combination of more supplies by OPEC Plus and a rise in US crude inventories led to oil prices falling sharply during the week. With India persisting with Russian oil buying, the oil balance is likely to be maintained. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $69.53/bbl and a low of $65.07/bbl. More than demand, a supply glut is the big concern for crude oil.
The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Sep 05, 2025
|3,586.81
|3,547.00
|3,600.33
|3,540.05
|Sep 04, 2025
|3,546.17
|3,560.57
|3,564.45
|3,511.19
|Sep 03, 2025
|3,559.43
|3,535.69
|3,578.80
|3,526.26
|Sep 02, 2025
|3,533.73
|3,478.36
|3,540.64
|3,470.20
|Sep 01, 2025
|3,476.47
|3,448.00
|3,490.06
|3,436.80
|Aug 29, 2025
|3,448.00
|3,418.20
|3,454.08
|3,404.29
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold prices spiked to $3,587/oz as the de-dollarization trend caught up and gave a boost to gold. Despite the gold/silver ratio favouring silver, safe-haven demand favours gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,600.33/oz and low of $3,436.80/oz. Another Fed rate cut is likely to reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold!
