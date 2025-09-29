Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to September 27, 2025

INDO-US DEBATE SHIFTS FROM TRADE DEAL TO H1-B VISAS
The week was dominated by the H1-B visa fiasco, which kept Indian IT companies on tenterhooks. However, longer term impact would be limited. The US trade deal continues to be elusive, and Trump’s diplomatic proximity to Pakistan has been making India restive.
Next week, the RBI monetary policy will be a key announcement. In addition, the India IIP data and fiscal deficit update are also expected. US unemployment data will be updated for September, a key input for the next Fed policy. For now, focus remains on H1-B visas.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Sep-25
|4.187
|4.170
|4.197
|4.152
|25-Sep-25
|4.174
|4.145
|4.201
|4.135
|24-Sep-25
|4.147
|4.104
|4.152
|4.098
|23-Sep-25
|4.118
|4.143
|4.149
|4.104
|22-Sep-25
|4.145
|4.139
|4.152
|4.122
|19-Sep-25
|4.139
|4.110
|4.145
|4.106
Data Source: Bloomberg
For the second week in a row, the US bond yields inched up to 4.187% on the back of mixed expectations on rates. Jerome Powell and Michelle Bowman have given conflicting views on rate trajectory. The rise in bond yields could also be due to pre-emptive selling in bonds. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.201% and a low of 4.098%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Sep-25
|98.15
|98.50
|98.53
|98.13
|25-Sep-25
|98.55
|97.82
|98.61
|97.74
|24-Sep-25
|97.87
|97.24
|97.92
|97.22
|23-Sep-25
|97.26
|97.32
|97.46
|97.20
|22-Sep-25
|97.34
|97.65
|97.82
|97.30
|19-Sep-25
|97.64
|97.34
|97.81
|97.27
Data Source: Bloomberg
After falling below 97 levels, the US dollar index bounced this week to close above 98; but still well short of the psychological 100 mark. Even as the de-dollarization trend continues, the bounce looked more like short-covering of dollar positions. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 98.61 and a low of 97.20 during the current week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|26-Sep-25
|6.517
|6.504
|6.524
|6.489
|25-Sep-25
|6.492
|6.489
|6.497
|6.481
|24-Sep-25
|6.483
|6.461
|6.488
|6.460
|23-Sep-25
|6.467
|6.486
|6.502
|6.467
|22-Sep-25
|6.481
|6.485
|6.504
|6.481
|19-Sep-25
|6.489
|6.510
|6.531
|6.485
Data Source: RBI
India bond yields rallied for the second week from 6.489% to 6.517% levels. Markets are increasingly veering towards the view that RBI will hold back on rate cuts in its October meet. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.524% and a low of 6.460%. For FY26, government borrowings are ₹10,000 Crore lower, which should soften yields.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|26-Sep-25
|88.677
|88.774
|88.792
|88.638
|25-Sep-25
|88.768
|88.732
|88.818
|88.599
|24-Sep-25
|88.777
|88.790
|88.939
|88.673
|23-Sep-25
|88.808
|88.304
|88.821
|88.256
|22-Sep-25
|88.303
|88.181
|88.346
|88.116
|19-Sep-25
|88.100
|88.207
|88.343
|88.052
Data Source: RBI
USDINR weakened sharply this week from ₹88.100/$ to ₹88.677/$ levels. USDINR touched a low of ₹88.939/$ this week, with some RBI intervention at ₹89/$. RBI may avoid a rate cut in October, just to defend the rupee from weakening. Hedging pressures continue from banks. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of ₹88.116/$ and a low of ͅ₹88.939/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|26-Sep-25
|70.13
|69.54
|70.76
|69.11
|25-Sep-25
|69.42
|69.04
|69.68
|68.42
|24-Sep-25
|69.31
|67.88
|69.37
|67.51
|23-Sep-25
|67.63
|66.59
|68.09
|66.10
|22-Sep-25
|66.57
|66.62
|67.31
|65.94
|19-Sep-25
|66.68
|67.46
|67.57
|66.44
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent Crude rallied sharply to above $70/bbl after Russia hinted at a ban on crude oil exports due to oil losses from Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia wants to preserve oil for domestic use first, with the upcoming winter. For now, the OPEC additional supplies are not too material. Brent Crude touched a high of $70.76/bbl and a low of $65.94/bbl.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|26-Sep-25
|3,760.24
|3,748.18
|3,783.88
|3,734.58
|25-Sep-25
|3,749.37
|3,736.67
|3,761.66
|3,722.04
|24-Sep-25
|3,736.29
|3,765.78
|3,779.54
|3,717.30
|23-Sep-25
|3,764.19
|3,746.47
|3,791.11
|3,736.73
|22-Sep-25
|3,746.47
|3,686.80
|3,749.25
|3,683.62
|21-Sep-25
|3,686.38
|3,687.53
|3,692.17
|3,683.62
|19-Sep-25
|3,684.98
|3,645.04
|3,686.33
|3,632.28
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot gold spiked from $3,684.98/oz to $3,760.24/oz this week, as de-dollarization gave a leg-up to gold prices. In India, spot 24K gold crossed ₹1,15,000 per 10 grams. Gold touched a weekly high of $3,791.11/oz and low of $3,683.62/oz. The next trigger for gold will be Fed rate cuts, which will reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.