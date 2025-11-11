Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 08, 2025

US MARKET VALUATIONS, THE BIG STORY

The week saw limited data flows except for the continued shutdown in the US and some quarterly results showing pressure in India. US markets came under pressure after Berkshire Hathaway’s record cash stash of $382 Billion; and Michael Burry going short on NVIDIA.

Next week, India and US consumer inflation will be in focus, while India will also put out its WPI inflation. US data flows continue to be restrained due to the shutdown. Next week 5 IPOs in India will raise over ₹15,000 crore as the party primary markets continues.

US BOND YIELDS TAPER BUT CLOSE ABOVE 4% MARK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 07-Nov-25 4.093 4.089 4.112 4.066 06-Nov-25 4.093 4.155 4.157 4.077 05-Nov-25 4.157 4.087 4.163 4.054 04-Nov-25 4.091 4.109 4.114 4.079 03-Nov-25 4.107 4.101 4.122 4.081 31-Oct-25 4.101 4.099 4.116 4.076

Data Source: Bloomberg

Last week, US bond yields had risen after 4 weeks of tapering. This week, US bond yields tapered from 4.101% from 4.093%. While rate cuts look unlikely in December, the markets are tentative amid limited data flows from the US government agencies. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.163% and a low of 4.054%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) FACES RESISTANCE AT 100

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 07-Nov-25 99.60 99.76 99.87 99.40 06-Nov-25 99.73 100.11 100.11 99.67 05-Nov-25 100.20 100.18 100.36 100.06 04-Nov-25 100.22 99.98 100.25 99.74 03-Nov-25 99.87 99.75 99.99 99.71 31-Oct-25 99.80 99.49 99.84 99.42

Data Source: Bloomberg

This week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed above 100 levels twice; but ended the week at 99.60. The 100 level appears to be the resistance for now. The shutdown uncertainty has increased the preference for safe-haven dollar assets, which is ironic. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 100.36 and a low of 99.40 during the week.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS TAPER MILDLY

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 07-Nov-25 6.521 6.518 6.525 6.508 06-Nov-25 6.514 6.533 6.533 6.497 05-Nov-25 6.533 6.533 6.533 6.533 04-Nov-25 6.530 6.534 6.534 6.512 03-Nov-25 6.528 6.527 6.560 6.527 31-Oct-25 6.529 6.574 6.600 6.528

Data Source: RBI

For the week again, the India bond yields were flat, mildly tapering from 6.529% to 6.521%. Bond yields have held strong after RBI rate cut looks unlikely in December. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.560% and a low of 6.512%. Markets are awaiting signals from the December RBI policy, but rate cuts may be off the table for now.

RUPEE UNDER PRESSURE, DESPITE RBI SUPPORT

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 07-Nov-25 88.665 88.625 88.731 88.590 06-Nov-25 88.673 88.632 88.693 88.459 05-Nov-25 88.557 88.710 88.774 88.545 04-Nov-25 88.732 88.722 88.779 88.332 03-Nov-25 88.724 88.722 88.806 88.697 31-Oct-25 88.769 88.637 88.814 88.566

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR marginally hardened from ₹88.769/$ to ₹88.665/$. RBI intervention was heavy as evidenced from the $5.75 billion depletion in RBI forex reserves in the week to 31-Oct. The NDF market is putting pressure on the rupee, despite the RBI defending at ₹89/$. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹88.332/$ and a low of ₹88.806/$.

BRENT CRUDE HIT BY OVERSUPPLY AND DEMAND CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 07-Nov-25 63.63 63.63 64.39 63.23 06-Nov-25 63.38 63.58 64.34 62.84 05-Nov-25 63.52 64.18 64.95 63.44 04-Nov-25 64.44 64.73 64.80 63.82 03-Nov-25 64.89 65.12 65.32 64.33 31-Oct-25 65.07 64.64 65.46 64.50

Data Source: Bloomberg

After the recovery in the previous week, Brent Crude was under stress. This week, Brent edged lower from $65.07/bbl to $63.63/bbl. OPEC supplies are an overhang, and the US shutdown is also deepening demand concerns. It is a double whammy for oil prices. Brent touched a high of $65.32/bbl and a low of $62.84/bbl this week.

SPOT GOLD CLOSES JUST BELOW $4,000/OZ MARK

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 07-Nov-25 3,999.72 3,977.92 4,027.63 3,974.41 06-Nov-25 3,977.87 3,982.59 4,019.84 3,964.46 05-Nov-25 3,982.62 3,932.06 3,990.60 3,929.61 04-Nov-25 3,932.05 4,001.67 4,006.00 3,928.66 03-Nov-25 4,001.67 4,002.28 4,030.70 3,962.85 02-Nov-25 3,980.65 3,996.02 3,999.05 3,978.00 31-Oct-25 4,002.28 4,024.37 4,046.00 3,972.45

Data Source: Bloomberg

For 5 out last 6 days, spot gold closed below $4,000/oz, a clear sign of the $4,000/oz levels turning from a support to resistance. While the recent correction in gold was much-needed, it is not clear if it is temporary or a secular fall. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,22,020 per 10 grams. Gold touched a high of $4,030.70/oz and low of $3,929.61/oz this week.

SPOT SILVER HOLDS STEADY AROUND $48/OZ LEVELS

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 07-Nov-25 48.3383 48.0268 48.8950 47.9497 06-Nov-25 48.0150 48.0709 48.8111 47.6487 05-Nov-25 48.0710 47.1374 48.3050 46.8924 04-Nov-25 47.1300 48.1128 48.2350 46.8700 03-Nov-25 48.1050 48.6620 49.1450 48.0020 02-Nov-25 48.5585 48.5000 48.7585 48.4890 31-Oct-25 48.6750 48.9290 49.4100 48.3646

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot silver has steadied around $48/oz levels. The advantage is that; apart from a safe haven, silver is in short supply for industrial uses. However, spot silver is -11.1% below its recent peak of $54.40/oz. In India, silver traded higher ₹1,52,500 per KG. Rising demands from electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence is keeping silver prices steady.