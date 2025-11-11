Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 08, 2025

US MARKET VALUATIONS, THE BIG STORY
The week saw limited data flows except for the continued shutdown in the US and some quarterly results showing pressure in India. US markets came under pressure after Berkshire Hathaway’s record cash stash of $382 Billion; and Michael Burry going short on NVIDIA.
Next week, India and US consumer inflation will be in focus, while India will also put out its WPI inflation. US data flows continue to be restrained due to the shutdown. Next week 5 IPOs in India will raise over ₹15,000 crore as the party primary markets continues.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|07-Nov-25
|4.093
|4.089
|4.112
|4.066
|06-Nov-25
|4.093
|4.155
|4.157
|4.077
|05-Nov-25
|4.157
|4.087
|4.163
|4.054
|04-Nov-25
|4.091
|4.109
|4.114
|4.079
|03-Nov-25
|4.107
|4.101
|4.122
|4.081
|31-Oct-25
|4.101
|4.099
|4.116
|4.076
Data Source: Bloomberg
Last week, US bond yields had risen after 4 weeks of tapering. This week, US bond yields tapered from 4.101% from 4.093%. While rate cuts look unlikely in December, the markets are tentative amid limited data flows from the US government agencies. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.163% and a low of 4.054%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|07-Nov-25
|99.60
|99.76
|99.87
|99.40
|06-Nov-25
|99.73
|100.11
|100.11
|99.67
|05-Nov-25
|100.20
|100.18
|100.36
|100.06
|04-Nov-25
|100.22
|99.98
|100.25
|99.74
|03-Nov-25
|99.87
|99.75
|99.99
|99.71
|31-Oct-25
|99.80
|99.49
|99.84
|99.42
Data Source: Bloomberg
This week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed above 100 levels twice; but ended the week at 99.60. The 100 level appears to be the resistance for now. The shutdown uncertainty has increased the preference for safe-haven dollar assets, which is ironic. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 100.36 and a low of 99.40 during the week.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|07-Nov-25
|6.521
|6.518
|6.525
|6.508
|06-Nov-25
|6.514
|6.533
|6.533
|6.497
|05-Nov-25
|6.533
|6.533
|6.533
|6.533
|04-Nov-25
|6.530
|6.534
|6.534
|6.512
|03-Nov-25
|6.528
|6.527
|6.560
|6.527
|31-Oct-25
|6.529
|6.574
|6.600
|6.528
Data Source: RBI
For the week again, the India bond yields were flat, mildly tapering from 6.529% to 6.521%. Bond yields have held strong after RBI rate cut looks unlikely in December. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.560% and a low of 6.512%. Markets are awaiting signals from the December RBI policy, but rate cuts may be off the table for now.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|07-Nov-25
|88.665
|88.625
|88.731
|88.590
|06-Nov-25
|88.673
|88.632
|88.693
|88.459
|05-Nov-25
|88.557
|88.710
|88.774
|88.545
|04-Nov-25
|88.732
|88.722
|88.779
|88.332
|03-Nov-25
|88.724
|88.722
|88.806
|88.697
|31-Oct-25
|88.769
|88.637
|88.814
|88.566
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR marginally hardened from ₹88.769/$ to ₹88.665/$. RBI intervention was heavy as evidenced from the $5.75 billion depletion in RBI forex reserves in the week to 31-Oct. The NDF market is putting pressure on the rupee, despite the RBI defending at ₹89/$. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹88.332/$ and a low of ₹88.806/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|07-Nov-25
|63.63
|63.63
|64.39
|63.23
|06-Nov-25
|63.38
|63.58
|64.34
|62.84
|05-Nov-25
|63.52
|64.18
|64.95
|63.44
|04-Nov-25
|64.44
|64.73
|64.80
|63.82
|03-Nov-25
|64.89
|65.12
|65.32
|64.33
|31-Oct-25
|65.07
|64.64
|65.46
|64.50
Data Source: Bloomberg
After the recovery in the previous week, Brent Crude was under stress. This week, Brent edged lower from $65.07/bbl to $63.63/bbl. OPEC supplies are an overhang, and the US shutdown is also deepening demand concerns. It is a double whammy for oil prices. Brent touched a high of $65.32/bbl and a low of $62.84/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|07-Nov-25
|3,999.72
|3,977.92
|4,027.63
|3,974.41
|06-Nov-25
|3,977.87
|3,982.59
|4,019.84
|3,964.46
|05-Nov-25
|3,982.62
|3,932.06
|3,990.60
|3,929.61
|04-Nov-25
|3,932.05
|4,001.67
|4,006.00
|3,928.66
|03-Nov-25
|4,001.67
|4,002.28
|4,030.70
|3,962.85
|02-Nov-25
|3,980.65
|3,996.02
|3,999.05
|3,978.00
|31-Oct-25
|4,002.28
|4,024.37
|4,046.00
|3,972.45
Data Source: Bloomberg
For 5 out last 6 days, spot gold closed below $4,000/oz, a clear sign of the $4,000/oz levels turning from a support to resistance. While the recent correction in gold was much-needed, it is not clear if it is temporary or a secular fall. In India, spot 24K gold corrected to ₹1,22,020 per 10 grams. Gold touched a high of $4,030.70/oz and low of $3,929.61/oz this week.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|07-Nov-25
|48.3383
|48.0268
|48.8950
|47.9497
|06-Nov-25
|48.0150
|48.0709
|48.8111
|47.6487
|05-Nov-25
|48.0710
|47.1374
|48.3050
|46.8924
|04-Nov-25
|47.1300
|48.1128
|48.2350
|46.8700
|03-Nov-25
|48.1050
|48.6620
|49.1450
|48.0020
|02-Nov-25
|48.5585
|48.5000
|48.7585
|48.4890
|31-Oct-25
|48.6750
|48.9290
|49.4100
|48.3646
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot silver has steadied around $48/oz levels. The advantage is that; apart from a safe haven, silver is in short supply for industrial uses. However, spot silver is -11.1% below its recent peak of $54.40/oz. In India, silver traded higher ₹1,52,500 per KG. Rising demands from electronics, alternate energy, aerospace, and defence is keeping silver prices steady.
