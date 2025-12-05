Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 29, 2025

LOW INFLATION BOOSTS GDP GROWTH IN Q2FY26

India real GDP growth for Q2FY26 came in higher than expected at 8.2%. However, this was largely on the back of low inflation as the nominal GDP grew at just about 8.7% in Q2. Also, the fiscal deficit spiked by 44% in October 2025, raising doubts about 4.4% fiscal target.

The week ahead will see key data points like the RBI Monetary Policy, IIP growth, and the current account deficit for Q2FY26. In addition, the US BEA will also announce the PCE inflation for September, which will form the basis for the Fed rate action later this month.

US BOND YIELDS EASE DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 30-Nov-25 4.033 4.027 4.033 4.027 28-Nov-25 4.019 4.008 4.036 3.961 27-Nov-25 4.005 3.998 4.015 3.991 26-Nov-25 3.998 4.004 4.044 3.990 25-Nov-25 4.002 4.031 4.046 3.988 24-Nov-25 4.036 4.059 4.069 4.027 21-Nov-25 4.063 4.092 4.102 4.036

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields were stable through the week, with a downward bias. For the week, it eased from 4.063% to 4.033%. It even dipped briefly below the 4% mark. While the hopes of a rate cut in December are fading, there are several optimistic quarters. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.069% and a low of 3.961%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) BACK BELOW 100

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 28-Nov-25 99.46 99.57 99.82 99.38 27-Nov-25 99.60 99.50 99.71 99.41 26-Nov-25 99.60 99.84 99.96 99.56 25-Nov-25 99.66 100.21 100.26 99.65 24-Nov-25 100.14 100.20 100.30 100.01 21-Nov-25 100.18 100.16 100.39 99.99

Data Source: Bloomberg

After breaching above the 100 levels in the previous week, Dollar Index again faced pressure on rate cut expectations. The euphoria of the end of US shutdown is now absorbed. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 100.30 and a low of 99.38 this week. The DXY had given a close above 100 in the previous week, for the first time since 20-May 2025.

INDIA BENCHMARK YIELDS SUBDUED IN A RANGE

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) 28-Nov-25 6.528 6.513 6.570 6.500 27-Nov-25 6.513 6.492 6.518 6.487 26-Nov-25 6.486 6.496 6.505 6.486 25-Nov-25 6.491 6.519 6.525 6.490 24-Nov-25 6.525 6.566 6.566 6.519 21-Nov-25 6.560 6.536 6.575 6.527

Data Source: RBI

For the week, the India bond yields edged marginally lower from 6.560% to 6.528%. A recent poll shows that economists in India are equally divided about a rate cut in December 2025. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.570% and a low of 6.486%. A widening of fiscal deficit is expected based on the October spike.

RUPEE HARDENS ON RBI SUPPORT

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) 28-Nov-25 89.357 89.361 89.516 89.316 27-Nov-25 89.365 89.161 89.409 89.116 26-Nov-25 89.161 89.170 89.288 89.146 25-Nov-25 89.153 89.148 89.274 88.979 24-Nov-25 89.148 89.527 89.538 89.063 21-Nov-25 89.641 88.692 89.734 88.602

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR hardened this week from ₹89.641/$ to ₹89.357/$. The RBI continued to stoutly defend the Indian Rupee at ₹90/$ with heavy dollar selling. There is still pressure of selling in the NDF market and from bank dollar hedging demand. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹89.063/$ and a low of ₹89.538/$.

BRENT CRUDE HARDENS AS UKRAINE PEACE TALKS STALL

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) 28-Nov-25 63.20 63.36 63.76 63.05 27-Nov-25 63.34 63.01 63.45 62.75 26-Nov-25 63.13 62.64 63.20 62.11 25-Nov-25 62.48 63.36 63.36 61.60 24-Nov-25 63.37 62.70 63.56 61.94 21-Nov-25 61.94 62.40 62.47 61.26

Data Source: Bloomberg

Brent prices rallied this week from $61.94/bbl to $63.20/bbl, with the Ukraine-Russia peace talks not making much progress. However, OPEC supplies are still an overhang, and global oil demand is tepid, which means oil will remain oversupplied for now. Brent touched a high of $63.76/bbl and a low of $61.60/bbl this week.

SPOT GOLD DISPLAYS A SHARP RALLY AMID UNCERTAINTY

The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 30-Nov-25 4,219.75 4,226.47 4,226.67 4,218.65 28-Nov-25 4,230.63 4,157.57 4,231.51 4,157.15 27-Nov-25 4,157.57 4,164.53 4,169.00 4,142.57 26-Nov-25 4,164.59 4,131.15 4,173.70 4,128.99 25-Nov-25 4,131.15 4,139.66 4,159.45 4,109.72 24-Nov-25 4,139.70 4,066.47 4,140.13 4,040.03 21-Nov-25 4,065.90 4,077.54 4,101.37 4,022.70

Data Source: Bloomberg

Gold saw a sharp rally amid global uncertainty, as spot gold closed above $4,200/oz for the week. It appears; $4,000/oz level is now a strong support. In India, spot 24K gold was up at to ₹1,29,800 per 10 grams. As market volatility and uncertainty return, gold is again in demand. Gold touched a high of $4,231.51/oz and low of $4,040.03/oz this week.

SPOT SILVER RALLIES TOWARDS NEW HIGHS

The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) 28-Nov-25 56.4050 53.4650 56.5509 53.3369 27-Nov-25 53.4650 53.3786 53.9250 52.6773 26-Nov-25 53.3788 51.4406 53.4150 51.2845 25-Nov-25 51.4407 51.4081 51.7650 50.6822 24-Nov-25 51.4080 50.0350 51.4350 49.7109 21-Nov-25 50.0365 50.6058 50.8684 48.6281

Data Source: Bloomberg

After 2 weeks of spot silver closing above $50/oz on all days of the week, there was a sharp rally with spot silver closing the week at $56.4050/oz. This is almost a new high and very near to the peak level of the week. In India, silver rallied to ₹1,85,000 per KG. Silver is seeing safe haven buying and industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.