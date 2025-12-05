Story of 7 key macro signals for the week to November 29, 2025

LOW INFLATION BOOSTS GDP GROWTH IN Q2FY26
India real GDP growth for Q2FY26 came in higher than expected at 8.2%. However, this was largely on the back of low inflation as the nominal GDP grew at just about 8.7% in Q2. Also, the fiscal deficit spiked by 44% in October 2025, raising doubts about 4.4% fiscal target.
The week ahead will see key data points like the RBI Monetary Policy, IIP growth, and the current account deficit for Q2FY26. In addition, the US BEA will also announce the PCE inflation for September, which will form the basis for the Fed rate action later this month.
The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over last 6 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|30-Nov-25
|4.033
|4.027
|4.033
|4.027
|28-Nov-25
|4.019
|4.008
|4.036
|3.961
|27-Nov-25
|4.005
|3.998
|4.015
|3.991
|26-Nov-25
|3.998
|4.004
|4.044
|3.990
|25-Nov-25
|4.002
|4.031
|4.046
|3.988
|24-Nov-25
|4.036
|4.059
|4.069
|4.027
|21-Nov-25
|4.063
|4.092
|4.102
|4.036
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields were stable through the week, with a downward bias. For the week, it eased from 4.063% to 4.033%. It even dipped briefly below the 4% mark. While the hopes of a rate cut in December are fading, there are several optimistic quarters. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.069% and a low of 3.961%.
Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|28-Nov-25
|99.46
|99.57
|99.82
|99.38
|27-Nov-25
|99.60
|99.50
|99.71
|99.41
|26-Nov-25
|99.60
|99.84
|99.96
|99.56
|25-Nov-25
|99.66
|100.21
|100.26
|99.65
|24-Nov-25
|100.14
|100.20
|100.30
|100.01
|21-Nov-25
|100.18
|100.16
|100.39
|99.99
Data Source: Bloomberg
After breaching above the 100 levels in the previous week, Dollar Index again faced pressure on rate cut expectations. The euphoria of the end of US shutdown is now absorbed. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 100.30 and a low of 99.38 this week. The DXY had given a close above 100 in the previous week, for the first time since 20-May 2025.
The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|28-Nov-25
|6.528
|6.513
|6.570
|6.500
|27-Nov-25
|6.513
|6.492
|6.518
|6.487
|26-Nov-25
|6.486
|6.496
|6.505
|6.486
|25-Nov-25
|6.491
|6.519
|6.525
|6.490
|24-Nov-25
|6.525
|6.566
|6.566
|6.519
|21-Nov-25
|6.560
|6.536
|6.575
|6.527
Data Source: RBI
For the week, the India bond yields edged marginally lower from 6.560% to 6.528%. A recent poll shows that economists in India are equally divided about a rate cut in December 2025. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.570% and a low of 6.486%. A widening of fiscal deficit is expected based on the October spike.
The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|28-Nov-25
|89.357
|89.361
|89.516
|89.316
|27-Nov-25
|89.365
|89.161
|89.409
|89.116
|26-Nov-25
|89.161
|89.170
|89.288
|89.146
|25-Nov-25
|89.153
|89.148
|89.274
|88.979
|24-Nov-25
|89.148
|89.527
|89.538
|89.063
|21-Nov-25
|89.641
|88.692
|89.734
|88.602
Data Source: RBI
The USDINR hardened this week from ₹89.641/$ to ₹89.357/$. The RBI continued to stoutly defend the Indian Rupee at ₹90/$ with heavy dollar selling. There is still pressure of selling in the NDF market and from bank dollar hedging demand. For the week, USDINR touched a high of ₹89.063/$ and a low of ₹89.538/$.
The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|28-Nov-25
|63.20
|63.36
|63.76
|63.05
|27-Nov-25
|63.34
|63.01
|63.45
|62.75
|26-Nov-25
|63.13
|62.64
|63.20
|62.11
|25-Nov-25
|62.48
|63.36
|63.36
|61.60
|24-Nov-25
|63.37
|62.70
|63.56
|61.94
|21-Nov-25
|61.94
|62.40
|62.47
|61.26
Data Source: Bloomberg
Brent prices rallied this week from $61.94/bbl to $63.20/bbl, with the Ukraine-Russia peace talks not making much progress. However, OPEC supplies are still an overhang, and global oil demand is tepid, which means oil will remain oversupplied for now. Brent touched a high of $63.76/bbl and a low of $61.60/bbl this week.
The table captures international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|30-Nov-25
|4,219.75
|4,226.47
|4,226.67
|4,218.65
|28-Nov-25
|4,230.63
|4,157.57
|4,231.51
|4,157.15
|27-Nov-25
|4,157.57
|4,164.53
|4,169.00
|4,142.57
|26-Nov-25
|4,164.59
|4,131.15
|4,173.70
|4,128.99
|25-Nov-25
|4,131.15
|4,139.66
|4,159.45
|4,109.72
|24-Nov-25
|4,139.70
|4,066.47
|4,140.13
|4,040.03
|21-Nov-25
|4,065.90
|4,077.54
|4,101.37
|4,022.70
Data Source: Bloomberg
Gold saw a sharp rally amid global uncertainty, as spot gold closed above $4,200/oz for the week. It appears; $4,000/oz level is now a strong support. In India, spot 24K gold was up at to ₹1,29,800 per 10 grams. As market volatility and uncertainty return, gold is again in demand. Gold touched a high of $4,231.51/oz and low of $4,040.03/oz this week.
The table captures international spot prices of Silver in dollars per troy ounce (oz).
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|28-Nov-25
|56.4050
|53.4650
|56.5509
|53.3369
|27-Nov-25
|53.4650
|53.3786
|53.9250
|52.6773
|26-Nov-25
|53.3788
|51.4406
|53.4150
|51.2845
|25-Nov-25
|51.4407
|51.4081
|51.7650
|50.6822
|24-Nov-25
|51.4080
|50.0350
|51.4350
|49.7109
|21-Nov-25
|50.0365
|50.6058
|50.8684
|48.6281
Data Source: Bloomberg
After 2 weeks of spot silver closing above $50/oz on all days of the week, there was a sharp rally with spot silver closing the week at $56.4050/oz. This is almost a new high and very near to the peak level of the week. In India, silver rallied to ₹1,85,000 per KG. Silver is seeing safe haven buying and industrial demand from electronics, alternate energy, and defence.
