Urban Company – India’s leading online home services player

Urban Company is a fast-growing online marketplace for home services. Home cleaning and renovation-related services are some of its major categories. It has recently added a high margin and fast-growing business line of providing consumer durables like water purifiers and digital home locks. After many years of losses, it has turned profitable in FY25. However, its margins remain slim.

It’s IPO of INR 19000 million is primarily aimed at providing liquidity to existing investors. A majority of its fresh issue of INR 4720 million is earmarked for technology-related expenditure and marketing.

Offer Details of the IPO:

Total Issue Size: INR19,000 million. The majority of the issue is an offer for sale.

Fresh Issue: INR4,720 million

Offer for Sale: INR14,280 million

The selling holders are the following VC and PE firms:

Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited: INR 3,900 million

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd.: INR 1,730 million

Elevation Capital V Limited: INR 3,460 million

Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd.: INR 3,030 million

VYCII Limited: INR 2,160 million

The promoters of the company are not selling any shares in the offer for sale.

Price Band: INR 98 to INR 103

Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) for the Issue:

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited

Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited

JM Financial Limited

Objectives of the IPO

· Capital Expenditures related to new technology development and cloud infrastructure – INR 1,900.00 million

· Lease payments for offices: INR 750.00 million

· Marketing activities: INR 900.00 million

Home Services Market – An Overview

Home services are a massive market with a diverse range of services. They are meant to improve the overall quality of life of families who aim to outsource these services for convenience. Some of the products the industry offers include cleaning, pest control, home maintenance, and repair, beauty and wellness, home renovation, and other service types like cooks, care at home, and handyman services.

Key Segments within the Industry

The home services market is generally divided into a few major sections:

Beauty and Wellness Services

It comprises services such as skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care.

Most beauty and wellness services are offered by professionals, either face-to-face or online.

This section serves the increasing need for personal grooming and self-care.

Home Repair and Maintenance

This category covers services like appliance repair, plumbing, electrical work, and carpentry, among other tasks.

Basic household repairs and home maintenance services are usually offered by professionals of well-known online or offline services.

This section meets the demands of routine maintenance and repair of household appliances and equipment.

Home Renovation and Up gradation

This category consists of services such as painting, flooring, and kitchen and bathroom remodeling, among others.

Home renovation and upgradation services are usually offered by skilled professionals via online or offline mediums.

This section is fulfilling the desire of the homeowners to improve or renovate their homes.

Other Categories

This slice contains services like cooks, home care, and handyman service.

Industry Size and Growth Trends

The home services industry in India is a rapidly evolving sector, with a total addressable market (TAM) of INR5,100-5,210 billion (approximately US$60 billion) in FY2025. Within this, Urban Company sees 35% as SAM. SAM is the serviceable slice of TAM that the company can realistically reach in FY 2025

The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10-11% from FY2025 to FY2030, driven by rising urbanization and increasingly busy lifestyles.

Segment-wise Growth

The industry can be broadly categorized into five main segments: cleaning and pest control, appliance repairs, handyman, home painting, and home renovation & upgradation.

Cleaning and pest control is the largest segment, accounting for 19% of the market in FY2025.

Appliance repairs and handyman services are the second and third largest segments, respectively.

Home painting and home renovation & upgradation are smaller segments, but are expected to grow at a faster rate.

Table: Breakdown of Addressable Market

Broad Category Typical Sub-categories / Services Share of the SAM in FY 2025 (approx.)* Cleaning & Pest‑Control Daily, high‑frequency & deep‑cleaning (rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, carpets, sofas)Professional pest‑control (termite, cockroach, rodent, mosquito) ≈ 42 % of SAM (largest slice) Home Renovation & Upgradation Minor upgrades (wall‑panels, wallpaper, flooring, kitchen/bathroom refreshes)Full-scale renovation projects (structural changes, major remodels) ≈ 9 % of SAM (up‑gradations only) Beauty & Wellness Female beauty (skincare, hair‑care, waxing, manicure/pedicure, spa, treatments)Male grooming (haircuts, beard trims, facial)Massage therapy (Ayurvedic, sports, deep‑tissue) ≈ 15 % of SAM Handyman Services Electrical, plumbing, carpentry, minor repairs, installations (e.g., fans, lights) ≈ 17 % of SAM Home Painting Interior & exterior painting, wood‑polishing, decorative finishes ≈ 15 % of SAM Appliances & Repairs Installation, servicing & repair of ACs, refrigerators, washing‑machines, water‑purifiers, microwaves, geysers, TVs, laptops, etc. ≈ 2 % of SAM (still a sizable revenue stream) Cooks & Meal‑Prep Part-time/full-time home cooks, meal‑prep services (mainly for dual-income households) ≈ 1 % of SAM (larger share in the UAE) Care‑at‑Home (Child‑care, Elder‑care, Nursing) Full-time/part-time nannies, babysitters, senior‑care, post-operative care, physiotherapy ≈ 1 % of SAM (fast-growing segment) Other Categories Packers & Movers, driver‑on‑demand, gardener services, pet‑grooming, small‑project home‑decor (wall‑panels, TV‑walls) ≈ 1 % of SAM (niche but expanding)

Source: RHP

Key Drivers of Growth

The growth of the home services industry in India is driven by several key factors:

Rising Urbanization: The increasing number of nuclear households in urban areas is driving the demand for home services.

Busy Lifestyles: The growing number of dual-income households and increasing female workforce participation are leading to a greater need for convenience-driven home services.

Increasing Disposable Incomes: The rise in disposable incomes is enabling households to spend more on discretionary services like home maintenance and repairs.

Growing Awareness of Online Platforms: The increasing awareness and adoption of online platforms are making it easier for households to access home services.

Urban Company: Company Overview

Urban Company, formerly known as UrbanClap Technologies India Private Limited, is a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. The company was founded in 2014 by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra, who have over 10 years of experience in the home services and technology industries.

The founders of Urban Company have a strong background in the technology and home services industries. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the Chairperson, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, has experience in the Boston Consulting Group and has been recognized as one of the most influential young Indians by GQ. Varun Khaitan, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, has experience in Qualcomm Incorporated and the Boston Consulting Group. Raghav Chandra, the Executive Director and Chief Technology and Product Officer, has experience at Twitter, Inc., and has been recognized as one of the most influential young Indians by GQ.

Segments and Products/Services

Urban Company operates under three business segments: India consumer services, Native, and International business.

India Consumer Services: This segment offers a range of home and beauty services, including cleaning, pest control, appliance servicing and repair, handyman services, painting, and wall décor. The company has structured its service categories into standard service units (SSUs), each with defined service parameters, standard operating procedures, price, and, in several cases, prescribed products for use during service delivery.

Native: This segment offers water purifiers and electronic door locks under the ‘Native’ brand. The company has selected these product categories based on its core strengths in appliance installation and servicing, a deep understanding of consumer needs, and its ability to innovate for meaningful differentiation.

International Business: This segment offers home and beauty services in the UAE, Singapore, and KSA. The company has partnered with local players to provide services in these markets.

Table: Business Model

What Urban Company does Why it matters Full-stack online marketplace A technology-driven platform (web + mobile app) that matches consumers with vetted, independent service professionals for a wide range of home‑services and beauty‑wellness tasks. The platform also sells “Native” hardware products (RO water purifiers, electronic door‑locks) and consumables to professionals. Enables end-to-end control of the consumer experience – discovery, booking, payment, quality‑check, post-service warranty – while capturing the entire value chain (service fee + product margin). Two-sided network • Consumers – middle‑ and high‑income households (annual income > INR 5 Lakh) in India’s top 200 cities (≈ 53 m households) and in the UAE, Singapore & KSA.• Service professionals – independent technicians, beauticians, cleaners, handymen, etc., who earn 15‑20 % more than peers on other gig platforms and work ≈ 50 % fewer hours per job. The platform’s network effects raise utilisation for both sides: more jobs → higher earnings → better retention of pros; more pros → faster, higher‑quality service → higher consumer stickiness. Geographic footprint • India: 47 cities (as of 31 Mar 2025) with a roadmap to top 200 cities by FY 2030 (≈ 62 % of SAM lives outside the 8‑city core). <br>• International: UAE, Singapore, and a joint‑venture in KSA (≈ 9.8 % of FY 2025 revenue). Gives a large addressable market (SAM ≈ INR 1,770‑1,850 bn ≈ US$21 bn, 35‑36 % of the total home‑services TAM of ₹5,100‑5,210 bn) and a clear path to scale. Revenue streams 1. Service fee on every transaction (average fee ≈ 27‑28 %).2. Product sales – “Native” water purifiers, electronic door locks, consumables & tools sold to pros (≈ 46 % of product‑sales revenue comes from own‑brand items).3. Subscription/royalty fees from JV partners (e.g., KSA JV). Diversifies cash‑flow and lifts margins as product sales have a higher contribution than pure service fees.

Source: RHP

Competitive Landscape

The market is predominantly offline. Amongst online players, Urban Company holds the lion’s share of the market.

Table: Online vs Offline

Metric Value (INR bn) % of total Total Indian Home‑Services TAM (FY 2025) 5,100‑5,210 (≈ USD60 bn) 100.00% Urban Company Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) 1,770‑1,850 (≈ USD21 bn) 35‑36 % of TAM Online‑only NTV (all platforms) 41‑43 ≈ 0.8 % of TAM Urban Company’s share of the online market 27‑29 ≈ 65‑70 % of online NTV Geographic split of SAM 38 % in the 8‑city cores, 62 % in the remaining 192 cities –

Source: RHP

Table: Comparison with Competitors

Platform Core focus Geographic footprint FY 2025 online NTV (INR bn) Market share of online NTV Urban Company 9‑plus categories (cleaning, pest‑control, beauty, handymen, painting, appliances, cooks, care‑at‑home, etc.) 47 Indian cities + UAE, Singapore, KSA (joint‑venture) 27‑29 ≈ 65‑70 % House joy Primarily cleaning & repairs (limited beauty) 30+ Indian cities ~ 5‑6 ~ 12‑15 % Bro4u / Zimmber Handyman & appliance repair (category‑specific) 15‑20 Indian cities ~ 2‑3 ~ 5‑7 % OYO Home Services Recently launched, focuses on cleaning & pest‑control 10‑12 Indian metros < 1 < 3 % TaskRabbit-style niche apps (e.g., UrbanClap‑Lite regional players) Single‑category (e.g., only beauty or only painting) City‑level < 1 < 2 %

Source: RHP

Company Weaknesses

Low Margins: While the company turned profitable in FY25, its margins remained very low. Also, the company continues to invest heavily in brand building. It has earmarked INR 900m for marketing-related spending.

A history of write-offs: The company has written off investments in multiple entities and subsidiaries in the past. Some of these include its US subsidiary, Dutch subsidiary, Singapore subsidiary, and other entities.

Financial Profile:

Strong Revenue Growth: The company’s revenue has expanded by 45% over the past two years. This was driven by city-level expansion and a new product line. The new product line is related to its “Native” business line that offers water purifiers and digital home locks, amongst others.

Slim margins: Urban company has less than 1% operating margins. Customer acquisition costs continue to be high despite robust repeat customers.

Table: Financial and KPI summary

Segment Metric FY23 FY24 FY25 CAGR Consolidated Business Net Transaction Value (₹ mn) 20779.49 25639.05 32709.14 – Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 6365.97 8280.18 11444.65 34% Contribution margin (% of NTV) 16.51 18.81 19.53 – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) -2976.92 -1190.12 120.91 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of NTV) -14.33 -4.64 0.37 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) -46.76 -14.37 1.06 – Profit before tax (₹ mn) -3124.42 -927.27 285.53 – Profit after tax (₹ mn) -3124.84 -927.72 2397.65 – Annual transacting consumers (mn) 4.93 5.75 6.78 – Average monthly active service professionals (number) 42523 46012 47833 – India (Consumer Services + Native) Net Transaction Value (₹ mn) 18096.92 22533.76 28227.08 – Revenue (₹ mn) 5738.45 7382.87 9974.16 32% Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) -1767.67 -357.96 489.10 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of NTV) -9.77 -1.59 1.73 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) -30.80 -4.85 4.90 – India Consumer Services Net Transaction Value (₹ mn) 18051.92 22155.82 26671.95 – Revenue (₹ mn) 5700.31 7095.16 8813.93 24% Revenue – Services (₹ mn) 4355.67 5627.68 6948.22 26% Revenue – Products (₹ mn) 1344.64 1467.48 1865.71 18% Contribution margin (% of NTV) 17.73 19.62 20.20 – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) -1755.17 -101.08 879.33 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of NTV) -9.72 -0.46 3.30 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) -30.79 -1.42 9.98 – Annual total transacting consumers (mn) 4.76 5.59 6.54 – Average monthly active service professionals (number) 41177 44464 45619 – Native Net Transaction Value (₹ mn) 45.01 377.94 1555.13 – Revenue (₹ mn) 38.14 287.71 1160.23 452% Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) -12.50 -256.88 -390.23 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of NTV) -27.77 -67.97 -25.09 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) -32.77 -89.28 -33.63 – InternationalBusiness Net Transaction Value (₹ mn) 2682.57 3105.29 4482.06 – Revenue (₹ mn) 627.52 897.31 1470.49 53% Contribution margin (% of NTV) 8.35 14.50 19.03 – Adjusted EBITDA (₹ mn) -1209.25 -832.16 -368.19 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of NTV) -45.08 -26.80 -8.21 – Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) -192.70 -92.74 -25.04 – Annual transacting consumers (mn) 0.17 0.17 0.24 – Average monthly active service professionals (number) 1346 1548 2215 –

Source: RHP