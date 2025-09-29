iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

US Q2 GDP rebounds; PCE inflation edges higher to 2.7%

29 Sep 2025 , 12:29 PM

BACKGROUND TO THE FED RATE DEBATE

The US Fed rate decisions are based on the dual mandates of maintaining price stability and creating maximum employment. Generally, rate cuts are seen as inevitable when it is essential to boost growth and jobs. On the other hand, rate hikes become essential when the inflation has to be controlled and is rampant on the upside. Today, we have a conflict on the rate decision front; due to diverse macro indicators.

In the last few weeks, Jerome Powell has been pushing for a cautious approach to rate cuts as inflation had gone higher and tariffs looked poised to spike inflation further. On the other hand, Michelle Bowman is of the view that the tariffs are likely to hit GDP and jobs much harder and it is essential to pre-empt a jobs crisis. Bowman favoured a more aggressive approach to rate cuts to boost growth and jobs.

FIRST CONTEXT – Q2 GDP FINAL ESTIMATE ANNOUNCEMENT

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) puts out 3 estimates of GDP growth for each quarter. The US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2025 due to front-loading of imports. However, GDP growth bounced back sharply in the second quarter. The first estimate of Q2GDP came in at 3.0%, which was upgraded to 3.3% in the second estimate, and further to 3.8% in the final estimate.

What is more important is that this GDP rebound has been supported by a bounce in consumer spending. Hence, any immediate growth concerns look unlikely for the US economy. With the unemployment steady at around 4.3%, the only concern is the low level of non-farm payroll additions on a monthly basis. The Q2 GDP does not hint at any urgent need to cut the repo rates aggressively to boost growth.

SECOND CONTEXT – AUGUST PCE INFLATION READING

A day after the GDP data announcement, the PCE inflation based on personal consumption expenditure was also put out. PCE inflation edged up by 10 bps to 2.7%, and has now moved up by 40 bps since April 2025. This spike in PCE inflation appears to be a clear outcome of the steep tariffs imposed. Even as headline PCE inflation has stayed nearly 70 bps above the long-term target rate of the Fed, the core PCE inflation has hovered around the 3% mark. It is normally, the PCE inflation, which is used as a metrics by the Federal Reserve for taking a call on rate direction. With PCE inflation elevated at 2.7%, even this data point is not indicative of the need for aggressive rate cuts at this point of time.

MARKETS HAVE OTHER IDEAS ON RATE CUTS

A good way to gauge market sentiments on rate cuts is to look at the CME Fedwatch, which captures probabilities of rate cuts over the next few Fed policy statements. It is derived from the Fed Futures trading prices.

Fed Meet 200-225 225-250 250-275 275-300 300-325 325-350 350-375 375-400 400-425 425-450
Oct-25 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 89.8% 10.2% Nil
Dec-25 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 65.3% 32.0% 2.8% Nil
Jun-26 Nil Nil 0.5% 5.5% 20.8% 36.2% 28.2% 8.1% Nil Nil
Dec-26 0.7% 3.2% 10.7% 22.4% 29.0% 22.5% 9.6% 1.9% 0.1% Nil

Data source: CME Fedwatch

After the 25-bps rate cut by the Fed in September, here are some key expectations.

  • CME Fedwatch is betting on an additional 25-50 bps rate cut in 2025, with 25-bps rate cut looking certain, and another 50-bps looking less likely.
  • By December 2026, there is a high probability of 88.4% that rates will be in the range of 3.25% to 3.50%. That would be a cut of 200 bps from peak 2024 rates.

For now, CME Fedwatch is being optimistic about rate cuts. However, a lot will depend on how the FOMC deliberates on the macros and arrives at its inferences.

Related Tags

  • FederalReserve
  • FedRates
  • MonetaryPolicy
  • NeutralRate
  • PCEInflation
  • USFed
  • USGDP
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 30th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 30th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|09:02 AM
Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|05:58 PM
Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:24 PM
Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:05 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.