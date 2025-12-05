Weekly Market Wrap – Banking, IT and Pharma Lead a Positive Week

Major indices ended the week on a positive note, while sectoral performance remained mixed. NIFTY 50 was up 0.52%. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys supported the index, while Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises and Power Grid dragged. Market breadth was positive at 29 gainers and 21 losers. NIFTY Bank registered a robust performance, at 1.50% led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, while NIFTY IT rose 1.41% with strength in Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Infosys and Wipro.

On the sectoral front, Pharma outperformed with a 1.85% gain driven by Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs and Glenmark. Auto added 0.86% led by Ashok Leyland and Motherson, while FMCG edged up 0.16% on gains in Varun Beverages and Hindustan Unilever. NIFTY Energy slipped 0.85% due to losses in CG Power, GAIL and ONGC, while NIFTY Realty declined 0.27% amid continued pressure in Lodha Group and Raymond. Overall, the week reflected selective buying with sector-driven moves and positive breadth.

NIFTY 50 – Extends Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.5%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 26109.5 26179.2 26052.2 26068.2 2025-11-24 26122.8 26142.8 25912.2 25959.5 2025-11-25 25998.5 26032.6 25857.5 25884.8 2025-11-26 25843.0 26215.2 25843.0 26205.3 2025-11-27 26261.2 26310.5 26141.9 26215.5 2025-11-28 26237.5 26280.8 26172.4 26203.0

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 gained 0.52% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, posting its third consecutive week of gains. Strong performance in IT and Banking stocks continued to be the key theme. In addition, Reliance Industries also added support. ICICI Bank (+1.41%), HDFC Bank (+0.96%), Reliance Industries (+1.35%), Bajaj Finance (+3.23%) and Infosys (+1.04%) were among the top performers. On the downside, Bharti Airtel (-2.93%) was the biggest drag, followed by Adani Enterprises (-5.87%) and Power Grid (-2.76%). Market breadth was positive, with 29 stocks advancing and 21 declining.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Midcaps Advance On Rally In Select Stocks

Weekly Performance: 1.4%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 13980.0 13980.0 13832.0 13851.4 2025-11-24 13862.9 13889.6 13721.1 13738.5 2025-11-25 13756.6 13825.8 13728.2 13806.7 2025-11-26 13845.5 14019.8 13810.2 14009.3 2025-11-27 14044.6 14089.9 13991.9 14075.9 2025-11-28 14087.5 14095.0 14026.1 14043.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT rose 1.39% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, extending its alternating weekly trend. Strong rallies in Coforge (+6.34%) and Ashok Leyland (+9.28%) added nearly 60bps to the index. Strong CV demand and optimism over value unlocking at HLF (Hinduja Leyland Finance) were the key reasons behind Ashok Leyland’s rally. BSE (+1.54%), SRF (+3.68%) and Cummins India (+3.36%) also supported gains. HDFC Asset Management Company dragged the index (-2.22%), while Hindustan Petroleum, Marico and Dixon Technologies declined 2.4%–3%. Breadth remained positive with 15 gainers versus 10 losers.

NIFTY IT – IT Rises for Third Straight Week

Weekly Performance: 1.4%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 36930.2 37096.2 36761.6 36885.4 2025-11-24 37084.6 37554.4 36951.8 37037.9 2025-11-25 37112.1 37124.6 36727.4 36826.9 2025-11-26 36881.9 37407.0 36881.1 37364.6 2025-11-27 37487.6 37668.6 37208.2 37446.3 2025-11-28 37488.5 37554.6 37323.4 37405.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index gained 1.41% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, marking its third consecutive weekly advance. The rally was led by Tech Mahindra (+3.82%) and Coforge (+6.34%), contributing around 0.39 and 0.37 points, respectively. Infosys (+1.04%), Wipro (+2.06%) and LTIMindtree (+2.88%) also added strength. On the other hand, TCS (-0.42%) and OFSS (-0.77%) limited some gains. Market breadth was strong with 8 advances and 2 declines.

NIFTY BANK – Banks Extend Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.5%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 59116.7 59232.1 58823.6 58867.7 2025-11-24 58996.9 59309.9 58649.5 58835.4 2025-11-25 58925.6 59166.1 58746.2 58820.3 2025-11-26 58783.1 59554.9 58783.1 59528.1 2025-11-27 59605.3 59866.6 59523.0 59737.3 2025-11-28 59758.7 59897.5 59598.9 59752.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index rose 1.50% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, extending its winning streak for the fifth straight week. The rally was driven largely by heavyweight lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank together added nearly 0.62% to the index. Other gainers were Federal Bank (+5.25%), AU Small Finance Bank (+4.36%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (+1.82%). Axis Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank showed mild gains. Market breadth remained strong with all 12 constituents closed in the green,

NIFTY ENERGY – Selling Pressure Continues

Weekly Performance: -0.8%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 36150.6 36195.1 35827.7 35852.4 2025-11-24 35888.5 35914.9 35363.1 35427.9 2025-11-25 35447.9 35557.2 35307.8 35350.4 2025-11-26 35411.9 35986.9 35409.4 35964.8 2025-11-27 36049.6 36064.4 35677.6 35756.1 2025-11-28 35700.6 35721.7 35518.1 35548.3

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index declined 0.85% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, extending its losses to its second straight week. The decline was mainly driven by sharp losses in CG Power (-5.17%), GAIL (-3.77%), Power Grid (-2.76%), Suzlon (-1.98%), and ONGC (-1.50%). Support came from Reliance Industries (+1.35%), Siemens (+4.07%), BHEL (+2.96%), Power India (+2.29%) and ABB (+1.60%). Market breadth remained weak with 13 advances against 27 declines.

NIFTY FMCG – FMCG Edges Up on Select Buying

Weekly Performance: 0.2%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 55394.9 55605.1 55240.6 55504.7 2025-11-24 55630.9 55636.9 55080.4 55138.1 2025-11-25 55135.2 55258.6 54850.4 55052.1 2025-11-26 54952.9 55477.9 54952.9 55442.6 2025-11-27 55526.4 55638.5 55264.9 55470.6 2025-11-28 55475.6 55638.8 55443.8 55595.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index posted marginal gains of 0.16% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025. Nevertheless, it continued to underperform as investors remain on the sidelines due to a lack of growth acceleration and rich valuations. Varun Beverages led the momentum with a 7.57% rise. Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, United Spirits and Emami also saw modest gains. However, the downside was led by ITC (-0.88%), while Marico, Nestlé India and Tata Consumer Products declined 1%–3%. Market breadth stayed soft with 7 gainers and 8 losers.

NIFTY AUTO – Auto Climbs on Strength in Ashok Leyland

Weekly Performance: 0.9%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 27552.8 27720.1 27488.9 27537.8 2025-11-24 27547.9 27594.8 27391.6 27442.2 2025-11-25 27444.9 27520.9 27335.6 27378.7 2025-11-26 27458.3 27742.4 27418.1 27696.4 2025-11-27 27782.9 27832.6 27527.4 27603.7 2025-11-28 27627.9 27830.2 27562.7 27774.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO index advanced 0.86% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. The positive sentiment was supported by Ashok Leyland (+9.28%) and Motherson (+5.86%). Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp contributed modestly to the index’s gain. The laggards were Tata Motors (-1.23%) and Maruti Suzuki (-0.48%), followed by TI India and Eicher Motors, which also declined. Market breadth remained weak with 7 advances vs 8 declines.

NIFTY PHARMA – Broad-based rally with strong weekly gain

Weekly Performance: 1.8%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 22665.8 22695.2 22544.9 22580.9 2025-11-24 22604.7 22625.9 22442.1 22492.4 2025-11-25 22521.9 22672.1 22480.0 22590.9 2025-11-26 22591.2 22881.8 22572.7 22862.3 2025-11-27 22879.3 22948.0 22812.7 22863.0 2025-11-28 22899.7 23010.4 22856.7 22998.3

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY PHARMA index gained 1.85% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, reversing the previous week’s decline of 1.05%. Positive momentum was supported by Sun Pharma, which rose 2.92% contributing about 69 bps to the overall index, while Laurus Labs, Glenmark, Divi’s Labs and Lupin also posted gains. On the downside, Gland Pharma (-2.77%) and Alkem (-0.26%) were the key laggards. Market breadth was strong with 18 gainers versus 2 losers.

NIFTY REALTY – Realty Slips on Persistent Selling

Weekly Performance: -0.3%

date open high low close 2025-11-21 923.1 924.6 903.3 905.6 2025-11-24 905.8 907.6 884.6 887.0 2025-11-25 888.5 903.8 887.2 901.4 2025-11-26 901.5 913.0 900.0 911.5 2025-11-27 914.4 916.2 902.9 904.9 2025-11-28 906.6 908.8 899.5 903.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index slipped 0.27% for the week ending 28 Nov 2025, continuing its weak trend after last week’s sharp fall. Limited support came from Phoenix Mills (+2.29%) and Godrej Properties (+1.13%). However, Lodha Group (-2.43%), Anant Raj and Raymond also declined, dragging the index lower. Market breadth stayed negative with 3 gainers and 7 decliners.