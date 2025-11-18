Weekly Market Wrap – Broad-Based Rally Fueled By IT, Energy, Financials and Auto

The Indian stock market staged a solid recovery in the week ended November 14, 2025, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.64% after two consecutive weeks of decline. The rally was broad-based, supported by major financial names, while strong sector rotation into IT added further momentum. The Nifty IT index was the top performer, jumping 3.37% on strong gains across heavyweight constituents.

The Nifty Bank index gained 1.11%, driven by strength in both PSU and private banks. The Nifty Energy index rose 1.32%, while the Nifty Pharma index advanced 2.9% on renewed buying interest. The Nifty Auto index gained 1.72% on strength in auto components and commercial vehicles. FMCG inched up 0.22% with selective support, while Realty declined 0.55% amid weak breadth. Overall, sector participation remained broad, with IT, financials, auto, energy and midcaps leading the week’s upmove.

NIFTY 50 – Broader Market Rally Led by A Rebound in IT Stocks

Weekly Performance: 1.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 25433.8 25551.2 25318.5 25492.3 2025-11-10 25503.5 25653.5 25503.5 25574.3 2025-11-11 25617.0 25715.8 25449.2 25695.0 2025-11-12 25834.3 25934.5 25781.2 25875.8 2025-11-13 25906.1 26010.7 25808.4 25879.2 2025-11-14 25767.9 25940.2 25740.8 25910.0

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The Nifty 50 posted gains of 1.64% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025; the index rebounded after two weeks of declines. The gains were led by Bharti Airtel (+4.96%) and TCS (+3.82%), along with Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Trent (-4.92%) and Bajaj Finance (-4.78%) led the declines, while Tata Steel and Tata Motors also dragged the index. Market breadth was quite strong, 36 advancing and 14 decliners.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Strong Weekly Rally led by Tech and Pharma.

Weekly Performance: 3.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 13347.5 13474.2 13222.2 13446.8 2025-11-10 13473.3 13566.7 13443.5 13527.4 2025-11-11 13567.0 13693.0 13494.0 13681.2 2025-11-12 13782.6 13910.9 13752.9 13855.4 2025-11-13 13877.1 13957.5 13802.8 13826.6 2025-11-14 13829.0 13910.0 13787.8 13865.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The index ended sharply higher with a gain of 3.11% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025, rebounding after a small dip in early November. The rally was driven by heavyweight BSE Ltd., which jumped 5.57%, followed by Persistent Systems, Auro Pharma, Idea Cellular and BHEL. The top losers were Max Health (-2.8%) and PolicyBazaar (-2.5%), while SRF, Yes Bank and HDFC Asset Management also posted losses. Breadth was strong, with 19 advancers and six decliners.

NIFTY IT – A Sharp Rebound

Weekly Performance: 3.4%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 35233.2 35272.6 34732.5 35117.6 2025-11-10 35246.9 35855.6 35237.2 35688.2 2025-11-11 35902.9 36149.9 35683.9 36116.9 2025-11-12 36299.4 36911.9 36290.8 36855.4 2025-11-13 36937.9 36939.9 36525.4 36679.5 2025-11-14 36392.1 36503.0 35957.3 36301.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The Nifty IT index posted strong gains of 3.37% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025 as it ended the two-week losing streak. HCL Technologies (+5.53%) was the top gainer, followed by TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Persistent Systems, contributing to the index’s rally. L&T Infotech, Wipro and Coforge surged over 3%, also providing support to the index. Market sentiment was strong with all 10 constituents advancing.

NIFTY BANK – Index Up By Over 1% on Continued Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.1%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 57391.4 58001.4 57157.9 57876.8 2025-11-10 57846.2 58097.2 57846.2 57937.6 2025-11-11 57962.3 58187.4 57594.2 58138.1 2025-11-12 58505.4 58507.7 58171.9 58274.6 2025-11-13 58158.8 58615.9 58127.1 58381.9 2025-11-14 58050.0 58590.1 58050.0 58517.6

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK edged up 1.11% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025, marking its third straight weekly gain after a brief dip earlier in the five-week trend. Heavyweight ICICI Bank (+2.23%) and mid-cap IndusInd Bank (+6.40%) led momentum, while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank also registered mild gains. In contrast, AU Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank were among the losers that dragged the index lower. Strong breadth and sustained momentum in PSU Banks indicate continued confidence. Market breadth was balanced, with six gainers and six losers.

NIFTY ENERGY – Energy Index Snaps Back with Strong Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.3%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 35718.9 35897.6 35488.9 35790.3 2025-11-10 35798.6 36084.7 35786.1 35921.6 2025-11-11 36030.9 36097.6 35681.0 36069.9 2025-11-12 36219.1 36377.0 36166.6 36287.9 2025-11-13 36310.9 36371.9 36134.2 36187.9 2025-11-14 36167.1 36406.4 36112.7 36261.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The Nifty Energy Index gained 1.32% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025, after marking a decline in the previous week. Reliance Industries (+2.77%) and Coal India (+2.91%) were the top gainers, while BHEL, Adani Energy Solutions and GAIL also contributed to the index. On the downside, ONGC fell 1.8% and Thermax’s dip 5.8% slide dragged on the index. Breadth was positive, with 28 advancing and 12 declining.

NIFTY FMCG – Continued Underperformance

Weekly Performance: 0.2%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 55497.6 55712.1 55306.9 55437.2 2025-11-10 55425.9 55652.4 55291.4 55334.4 2025-11-11 55347.3 55588.4 55048.4 55523.1 2025-11-12 55629.9 55639.8 55327.2 55529.2 2025-11-13 55594.8 55616.7 55209.8 55243.5 2025-11-14 55153.6 55621.2 54914.6 55560.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG posted modest gains of 0.22% in the week ending 14 Nov 2025, the index gained after three weeks of consecutive declines. The rally was led by Marico (+3.81%) and Godrej Consumer Products (+2.20% ), while Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Nestlé India added modest support. On the flip side, Britannia and Varun Beverages fell sharply and dragged the index. Market breadth was weak, with 10 decliners out of 15 stocks.

NIFTY AUTO – Strong Weekly Rally Reverses Downtrend

Weekly Performance: 1.7%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 26594.7 26850.3 26285.3 26779.6 2025-11-10 26772.3 26954.1 26722.0 26859.8 2025-11-11 26990.6 27174.4 26735.8 27148.2 2025-11-12 27226.8 27554.2 27137.8 27485.2 2025-11-13 27443.2 27526.6 27327.2 27382.8 2025-11-14 27321.3 27444.5 27078.4 27239.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The Nifty Auto Index edged up 1.72% for the week ending 14 Nov 2025, bouncing back after a three-week decline. Positive momentum was driven by Bharat Forge (+6.04%), Motherson (+5.34%), and Hero MotoCorp (+4.58%), followed by Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland, which also contributed to the gains. On the flip side, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, and TVS Motor were among the top losers. Market breadth was good, with 11 advancing stocks outnumbering 4 decliners.

NIFTY PHARMA – Sharp Recovery led by Sun Pharma and Auro Pharma

Weekly Performance: 2.9%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 22260.9 22320.0 22105.2 22169.8 2025-11-10 22249.1 22422.5 22212.8 22379.8 2025-11-11 22426.7 22442.4 22265.2 22369.6 2025-11-12 22453.2 22616.7 22333.8 22593.4 2025-11-13 22644.7 22828.6 22595.4 22686.8 2025-11-14 22714.3 22864.6 22648.9 22821.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Pharma index posted strong gains of 2.94% in the week ending 14 Nov 2025. The rally was driven by Auro Pharma (+8.78%), Sun Pharma (+3.88%) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (+3.37%). On the flipside, Divi’s Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Granules and Ajanta Pharma dragged the index lower. The breadth was strong, with 15 advancers and 5 decliners.

NIFTY REALTY – Index Extends Decline on Weak Breadth

Weekly Performance: -0.6%

date open high low close 2025-11-07 943.1 948.4 930.6 946.4 2025-11-10 948.0 952.9 942.6 944.1 2025-11-11 946.5 947.1 934.0 942.6 2025-11-12 945.1 950.8 935.7 938.0 2025-11-13 940.2 952.1 940.2 941.9 2025-11-14 940.8 943.8 932.8 941.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index fell by 0.55% in the week ending 14 Nov 2025, extending its losing streak to two weeks, following a brief rebound in late October. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties (+2.48%) was the biggest gainer, followed by DLF (+0.71%) and Prestige Estates (+0.36%), which also supported with minor gains. In contrast, Phoenix Ltd (‑2.08%), Lodha (‑1.39%), Brigade (‑3.65%), Sobha (-‎7.49%) and Oberoi Realty (‎-2.26%) contributed most to the drag. Market breadth was negative, with only 3 gainers and 7 losers.