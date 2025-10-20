Weekly Market Wrap – Financials, FMCG, and Realty lead the rally as IT drags

The NIFTY 50 extended its rally in the week ending 17th October, gaining 1.68% for the week. This is the 3rd consecutive week of gain amidst a broad-based rally. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and M&M were among the top contributors to the index. Among sectoral indices, FMCG shares saw a strong recovery with Nestlé India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC being among the top performers. The realty index surged 4.14% as Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills witnessed strong gains. IT stocks lagged due to weak earnings and profit booking. Meanwhile, the NIFTY Midcap Select underperformed the large-caps and remained unchanged.

NIFTY 50 – Banks, FMCG Gainers Push the Index to a 3-Month High

Weekly Performance: 1.7%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 25546.8 25781.5 25508.6 25709.8 2025-10-16 25394.9 25625.4 25376.8 25585.3 2025-10-15 25181.9 25365.2 25159.3 25323.6 2025-10-14 25277.6 25310.3 25060.6 25145.5 2025-10-13 25177.3 25267.3 25152.3 25227.3 2025-10-10 25167.7 25330.8 25156.8 25285.3

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 extended its gain by 1.68% for the week ending 17 Oct 2025. This marks the 3rd consecutive weekly gain since the steep drop in mid-September. The rally was led by financials and consumer names, which pulled their weight. ICICI Bank was the top gainer with 4.08%, followed by HDFC Bank (+2.21%) and Reliance Industries (+2.54%). Bharti Airtel (+3.72%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+5.57%) were also among the top contributors to the index. The lack of traction was mainly due to IT majors Infosys (‑4.87%) and TCS (‑2.18%).

Poor earnings and cautious guidance from Wipro impacted IT services names and led to the sectoral divergence. Market breadth was strong with 35 advances and 15 declines, indicating broad participation.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT- Sharp Underperformance Vs Large Caps

Weekly Performance: 0.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 13273.0 13290.3 13115.3 13160.8 2025-10-16 13204.2 13275.8 13165.3 13260.8 2025-10-15 13088.3 13194.0 13085.1 13162.0 2025-10-14 13230.5 13248.0 13015.0 13035.1 2025-10-13 13126.0 13203.8 13060.1 13187.0 2025-10-10 13061.3 13183.0 13041.7 13149.5

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The index ended the week nearly flat, rising only 0.09%. This marks the 3rd consecutive weekly gain for NIFTY Midcap Select, following a sharp 5.1% decline in mid-September. The top performers were from IT, Real Estate, and Chemicals. BSE Ltd., Persistent Systems, Max Healthcare, Godrej Properties, and SRF Ltd. were among the biggest contributors to the move. On the flipside, PolicyBazaar, Yes Bank, Dixon Technologies, and Indus Towers, along with Polycab, were a drag on the index. The market breadth was negative, with 12 advances and 13 declines.

NIFTY IT – Index Slumps on Heavyweight Declines

Weekly Performance: -1.8%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 35356.5 35356.5 34872.9 34950.7 2025-10-16 35443.7 35574.2 35229.6 35531.1 2025-10-15 35327.2 35571.6 35226.1 35401.8 2025-10-14 35542.9 35766.2 35148.4 35214.9 2025-10-13 35397.2 35505.4 35072.4 35330.8 2025-10-10 35705.6 35821.3 35321.9 35609.1

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT fell 1.8% for the week ending 17 Oct 2025. While some of the decline was due to profit booking after a strong rally in the prior week, weak earnings from sector heavyweights added to the selling pressure. Infosys declined 4.87% and TCS was down 2.18%, contributing about a combined 1.8 percentage points to the index’s loss. Wipro’s 3.14% drop didn’t help either. In positive territory, smaller peers like Persistent Systems (+7.43%), LTIMindtree (+2.44%), and Coforge (+0.73%) made gains, which helped ease the drag slightly. The negative market breadth was reflected in seven decliners and three advancers, with negative moves largely happening in the large caps.

NIFTY BANK – Continues To Gain

Weekly Performance: 1.9%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 57362.9 57830.2 57238.6 57713.4 2025-10-16 57139.9 57525.8 56994.7 57422.6 2025-10-15 56528.9 56922.7 56491.9 56799.9 2025-10-14 56598.6 56721.3 56230.1 56496.4 2025-10-13 56337.1 56770.9 56327.4 56625.0 2025-10-10 56168.6 56760.2 56152.4 56609.8

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK showed another week of strong gains. It was up 1.95% for the week ended 17 Oct 2025. The ~2% rallies over the past three weeks have made NIFTY BANK one of the best-performing indices in October. ICICI Bank was the biggest contributor, followed by HDFC Bank (+2.21%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (+2.59%), Axis Bank (+1.68%), and AU Small Finance Bank (+3.83%). On the other hand, IDFC First Bank and Punjab National Bank were the top losers in the index, down around 3 per cent each, while IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank, and Bank of Baroda also showed some losses. Despite the strong rally, the market breadth was only mildly positive, with 7 advancing and 5 declining.

NIFTY ENERGY – Range Bound Week With Poor Breadth

Weekly Performance: 0.00%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 35485.4 35527.9 35192.6 35395.7 2025-10-16 35407.1 35490.1 35318.0 35468.8 2025-10-15 35120.4 35395.4 35097.8 35321.6 2025-10-14 35383.6 35511.8 35003.1 35067.7 2025-10-13 35236.1 35313.7 35026.5 35288.0 2025-10-10 35280.9 35573.9 35268.0 35393.9

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY ENERGY index ended flat this week. The index was supported by Reliance Industries (+2.54%) and Adani Power (+10.9%). Coal India, Torrent Power, and Tata Power also made positive contributions, which helped in countering the drag. The key detractor for the week was the weak market breadth. Only 11 of the 41 constituents gained.

NIFTY FMCG – A Rebound

Weekly Performance: 3.0%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 55862.7 56834.9 55840.4 56616.4 2025-10-16 54799.6 55902.3 54733.1 55853.9 2025-10-15 54295.3 54837.8 54270.4 54748.7 2025-10-14 54530.9 54610.6 54142.3 54213.8 2025-10-13 54735.1 54941.8 54368.5 54473.9 2025-10-10 54696.6 55023.2 54595.9 54966.4

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG recorded a gain of 3.00% for the week ended 17 Oct 2025 after four weeks of lacklustre declines and flat performances. The rebound was led by heavyweight contributors such as ITC (+2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (+2.96%), and Nestlé India (+7.5%). Among others, VBL and Tata Consumer Products also registered decent gains. On the flip side, Patanjali’s 1.05% fall was the only negative to drag down the index. Godrej Consumer Products, UBL, and Emami gave a small positive contribution. Breadth was strongly bullish, as 14 of the 15 issues gained ground while only one declined.

NIFTY AUTO – Broad Rally Led by M&M

Weekly Performance: 1.9%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 27045.3 27300.7 27033.6 27228.6 2025-10-16 26782.2 27109.6 26756.8 27048.8 2025-10-15 26706.2 26809.2 26618.4 26708.7 2025-10-14 26749.9 26760.3 26495.9 26640.6 2025-10-13 26662.1 26824.6 26592.1 26698.2 2025-10-10 26574.6 26801.3 26468.1 26721.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY AUTO index posted a robust 1.90% gain for the week ending 17 Oct 2025, snapping a modest 0.12% dip recorded in the prior session. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the clear driver, climbing 5.57%, while TVS Motor (+4.69%) and Bajaj Auto (+ 2.28%). Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp also posted modest advances, reinforcing the breadth. Ashok Leyland, TI India, and Balkrishna Industries posted losses. The strength in two-wheelers was noticeable in expectations of a buoyant festive season. The market breadth remained healthy with 11 advancers versus 4 decliners.

NIFTY PHARMA- Dull Week With Positive Breadth

Weekly Performance: 0.2%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 22122.2 22341.1 22039.0 22253.8 2025-10-16 22083.2 22129.7 22034.1 22103.2 2025-10-15 22047.1 22146.9 22007.9 22057.3 2025-10-14 22223.2 22227.2 21924.8 22039.2 2025-10-13 22154.7 22231.8 22094.6 22205.1 2025-10-10 21952.4 22324.6 21849.6 22218.2

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Pharma index inched up 0.16% for the week ended 17 Oct 2025, remaining nearly flat after a 2.12% gain the previous week. The gains were led by Divi’s Laboratories (+2.27%), followed by Sun Pharma (+0.49%), Cipla (+1.01%), Laurus Labs (2.66%), and Alkem (2.33%). However, their gains were neutralised by a fall in Glenmark (‑3.99%), Auro Pharma (‑2.59%), Ipca Labs (‑3.61%), DrReddy’s Laboratories (– 0.67%), and Lupin(‑ 0.99%). Market breadth remained positive, as 12 stocks moved up and 8 moved down on the index.

NIFTY REALTY – Strong Weekly Gains on Broad Buying

Weekly Performance: 4.1%

date open high low close 2025-10-17 930.6 939.9 925.8 933.8 2025-10-16 920.8 935.0 919.2 932.8 2025-10-15 890.5 920.8 889.6 915.4 2025-10-14 901.8 901.8 886.3 888.3 2025-10-13 895.3 899.4 884.5 896.8 2025-10-10 883.0 900.5 879.0 896.7

Source: NSE

Figure: Recent performance

Source: NSE

The NIFTY REALTY index posted a robust gain of 4.14 % for the week ending 17 Oct 2025, extending a three-week rally that followed a sharp dip in late September. The upside was led by heavyweight developers such as Godrej Properties (+6.90% ), DLF (+ 3.75 %), Phoenix Ltd (+ 5.6 %), Oberoi Realty (+ 6.3%), and Prestige Estates (+5.2%). The only notable laggard was Anantraj, which fell more than 10%. Market breadth was healthy, with 8 of the 11 constituents advancing versus 3 declining, reflecting broad-based buying across the sector.