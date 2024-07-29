Weekly Musings – CME Fedwatch change for week to July 26, 2024

SOBER ENERGY PRICES LEADS US INFLATION LOWER
A day after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the first advance estimates of Q2 GDP for the US economy, they also released the PCE inflation. The PCE inflation is important for two reasons. Firstly, it is announced towards the end of the month and so it incorporates more data points compared to the consumer inflation. Secondly, the PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation looks at inflation from the perspective of consumption spending, which is one of the key triggers of inflation. That makes it a more actionable data point for the Fed to decide on the trajectory of interest rates.
|Break-up of PCE Inflation (YOY)
|Nov-23
|Dec-23
|Jan-24
|Feb-24
|Mar-24
|Apr-24
|May-24
|Jun-24
|Headline PCE Inflation (Year on Year)
|2.7
|2.6
|2.5
|2.5
|2.7
|2.7
|2.6
|2.5
|Goods
|-0.1
|0.2
|-0.5
|-0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|-0.1
|-0.2
|Durable goods
|-2.1
|-2.3
|-2.4
|-2.0
|-1.9
|-2.2
|-3.2
|-2.9
|Nondurable goods
|1.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
|1.4
|1.6
|1.2
|Services
|4.1
|3.9
|4.0
|3.9
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|3.9
|Addenda:
|Core PCE excluding food and energy
|3.2
|2.9
|2.9
|2.8
|2.8
|2.8
|2.6
|2.6
|Food
|1.7
|1.4
|1.4
|1.3
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
|1.4
|Energy goods and services
|-5.0
|-1.7
|-4.9
|-2.3
|2.6
|3.0
|4.8
|2.0
Data Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
This is an item-wise break-up of how the PCE inflation has evolved over the last few months. One quick observation is that the PCE inflation has been in a tight range in 2024. While the last mile towards 2% may still take time, it looks like the upside risks are fairly limited. Here are some key takeaways.
The PCE core inflation may have saturated and the headline PCE inflation may still be 50 bps short of the target. The good news is that the PCE inflation is now in a range with upside risks largely eliminated.
RECAP – CME FEDWATCH FOR THE WEEK ENDED JULY 19, 2024
Let us start with a recap of the week to July 19, 2024; and how the CME Fedwatch panned out during the week. By the week to July 19, 2024, the markets had more or less crystallized that the first rate cut would happen by September 2024 and assigned a high probability to dual rate cuts by the end of 2024. Her are the CME Fedwatch probabilities.
|Fed Meet
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.1%
|95.9%
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.1%
|94.0%
|1.9%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.4%
|57.5%
|39.4%
|0.8%
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.1%
|49.5%
|42.0%
|6.3%
|0.1%
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.5%
|36.7%
|44.0%
|15.9%
|1.8%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.1%
|28.4%
|42.3%
|22.6%
|5.2%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.6%
|15.8%
|35.8%
|31.7%
|13.2%
|2.6%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.4%
|10.8%
|29.3%
|33.1%
|19.3%
|6.1%
|1.0%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.2%
|4.9%
|18.7%
|30.9%
|27.2%
|13.6%
|3.9%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|4.4%
|16.7%
|29.1%
|27.7%
|15.6%
|5.3%
|1.1%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
The week had two important triggers which had a bearing on the CME Fedwatch probabilities.
Let us now turn to the factors that had a bearing on the CME Fedwatch probabilities in the week to July 26, 2024.
CUT TO PRESENT: CME FEDWATCH IN WEEK TO JULY 26, 2024
The latest week to July 26, 2024 saw the CME Fedwatch continue to factor in 2 rate cut in 2024. However, the lower than expected PCE inflation made the CME Fedwatch of two rate cuts in 2024 with a very high probability of occurrence.
|Fed Meet
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.2%
|93.8%
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|11.5%
|88.2%
|Nil
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|7.5%
|60.5%
|31.8%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|7.0%
|56.9%
|33.8%
|2.1%
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.2%
|5.0%
|42.3%
|40.5%
|11.4%
|0.6%
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|4.1%
|35.6%
|40.8%
|16.6%
|2.6%
|0.1%
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.4%
|22.4%
|38.7%
|26.8%
|8.5%
|1.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jun-25
|0.1%
|1.7%
|15.9%
|33.3%
|30.7%
|14.5%
|3.5%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jul-25
|0.7%
|7.7%
|23.3%
|32.2%
|23.7%
|9.8%
|2.2%
|0.2%
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|7.3%
|21.1%
|30.9%
|25.0%
|11.8%
|3.3%
|0.5%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
For the week to July 26, 2024, the important triggers were the first advance estimates of Q2 GDP and the PCE inflation data announced towards the end of the week.
Let us now turn to the likely triggers for the CME Fedwatch in the coming week to August 02, 2024.
TRIGGERS FOR CME FEDWATCH: NEXT WEEK TO AUGUST 02, 2024
The next week has some important triggers but the focus will be on the all-important July monetary policy to be announced on the last day of the month.
Let us now turn to the final story of how all these flows added up to influencing the CME Fedwatch probabilities in the latest week.
CME FEDWATCH – DEAD SURE OF 2 RATE CUTS IN 2024
With the PCE inflation sobering further and the other data on jobs and GDP being conducive, the CME Fedwatch appears to be dead sure about the first rate cut happening in September and the Fed ending 2024 with 2 rate cuts. However, the real action may be in 2025. Here is a quick look at how the rate cut probabilities have panned out at the end of the current week as of July 26, 2024.
For now, the Fed still wants to the world to believe that it has not made up its mind on cutting rates in September. The Fed will go ahead and cut rates in September. However, it may prefer to err on the side of caution and hold for 3 months to observe data flows before deciding on the next course of action. The 2025 rate cuts may be less aggressive than what the CME Fedwatch is envisaging, but the trajectory of rates is down!
