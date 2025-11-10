Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended November 07, 2025

FPIS NET SELLERS ON ALL 4 TRADING DAYS
It was an irony of sorts. FPIs just concluded October 2025 with net inflows of $1.65 Billion. In contrast, the first week of November saw net FPI selling of $(1,417) Million. Even IPO flows were subdued during the week, but secondary market selling was quite strong as FPIs pared positions at higher levels in the market. Amid the US shutdown, FPIs are being cautious about investing in emerging markets.
Dollar index faced resistance at 100 levels and closed the week at 99.60. The RBI heavily defended the rupee around ₹89/$ levels, resulting in the USDINR closing at ₹88.67/$ levels. The rupee was under pressure due to hedging demand. Brent Crude tapered to $63.63/bbl amid demand concerns. Spot gold closed the week, just below $4,000/oz. Silver remained rangebound around $48.50/oz, in the absence of triggers.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO NOVEMBER 07, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(13,367.33)
|798.67
|(12,568.66)
|828.79
|(11,739.87)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,07,538.33)
|55,091.17
|(1,52,477.16)
|72,420.16
|(80,057.00)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(23,723.51)
|6,337.88
|(17,385.63)
|8,191.71
|(9,193.92)
|# – Recent Data is up to November 07, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall, FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(9,194) Million. This comprises of $(17,386) Million net selling in equities, offset by $8,192 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(23,724) Million; offset by IPO buying of $6,338 Million, with FPI participation expected in IPO anchor and QIB portions next week. October 2025 saw the best debt flows in last one year.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to November 07, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,417) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|13-Oct-25
|2,743.33
|2,743.33
|309.31
|309.31
|14-Oct-25
|3,555.35
|6,298.68
|400.46
|709.77
|15-Oct-25
|-576.82
|5,721.86
|-64.97
|644.80
|16-Oct-25
|695.98
|6,417.84
|78.83
|723.63
|17-Oct-25
|2,152.33
|8,570.17
|244.85
|968.48
|20-Oct-25
|882.21
|9,452.38
|100.35
|1,068.83
|21-Oct-25
|0.00
|9,452.38
|0.00
|1,068.83
|22-Oct-25
|0.00
|9,452.38
|0.00
|1,068.83
|23-Oct-25
|764.34
|10,216.72
|87.07
|1,155.90
|24-Oct-25
|-796.83
|9,419.89
|-90.60
|1,065.30
|27-Oct-25
|566.97
|9,986.86
|64.65
|1,129.95
|28-Oct-25
|615.99
|10,602.85
|69.95
|1,199.90
|29-Oct-25
|9,431.08
|20,033.93
|1,068.13
|2,268.03
|30-Oct-25
|-780.34
|19,253.59
|-88.39
|2,179.64
|31-Oct-25
|-2,552.67
|16,700.92
|-288.10
|1,891.54
|03-Nov-25
|-7,586.75
|9,114.17
|-855.09
|1,036.45
|04-Nov-25
|-1,932.18
|7,181.99
|-217.60
|818.85
|05-Nov-25
|0.00
|7,181.99
|0.00
|818.85
|06-Nov-25
|-326.17
|6,855.82
|-36.80
|782.05
|07-Nov-25
|-2,723.56
|4,132.26
|-307.39
|474.66
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see critical data points. India will announce October CPI and WPI inflation, while the US will put out its consumer inflation for October. However, the bigger focus would be on the US shutdown, which completes 40 days. For now, FPIs have to rely only on FOMC speeches to pick up any Fed policy cues. That remain a challenge!
