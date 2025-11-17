Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended November 14, 2025

FPIS TURN NET BUYERS THIS WEEK
There was some respite in the second week of November. After FPIs sold equities worth $(1,417) Million in the first week, they were net buyers of $730 million in the second week of November. However, these flows came entirely from IPO infusion, with FPIs actually net sellers in secondary market. There are some hopes of the US shutdown coming to an end. However, FPIs are likely to be perturbed by India’s 0.25% inflation, as it could be a hint of slowing consumer demand.
The Dollar Index (DXY) continues to struggle at the 100 level; closing the week at 99.30. However, the USDINR continued to remain under pressure, closing the week at ₹88.69/$, thanks largely to the persistent RBI intervention around 89/$. Brent crude bounced marginally to $64.40/bbl. Despite concerns about oversupply, the Russian oil depot strike triggered a late rally in oil. Spot gold was back in action, closing at $4,080/oz, while spot silver also rallied in the week, before closing at $50.55/oz.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(13,925.20)
|7,833.15
|(6,092.05)
|6,547.33
|455.28
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,08,096.20)
|62,125.65
|(1,45,970.55)
|78,138.70
|(67,831.85)
|# – Recent Data is up to November 14, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at ₹ (67,832) Crore. This comprises of ₹ (1,45,971) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹78,139 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,08,096) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹62,126 Crore. This has been largely supported by strong FPI participation in the anchor portion as well as the QIB portion of major IPOs. Debt flows for 2025 (till date) continues to be robust.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to November 14, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $730 Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|20-Oct-25
|882.21
|882.21
|100.35
|100.35
|21-Oct-25
|0.00
|882.21
|0.00
|100.35
|22-Oct-25
|0.00
|882.21
|0.00
|100.35
|23-Oct-25
|764.34
|1,646.55
|87.07
|187.42
|24-Oct-25
|-796.83
|849.72
|-90.60
|96.82
|27-Oct-25
|566.97
|1,416.69
|64.65
|161.47
|28-Oct-25
|615.99
|2,032.68
|69.95
|231.42
|29-Oct-25
|9,431.08
|11,463.76
|1,068.13
|1,299.55
|30-Oct-25
|-780.34
|10,683.42
|-88.39
|1,211.16
|31-Oct-25
|-2,552.67
|8,130.75
|-288.10
|923.06
|03-Nov-25
|-7,586.75
|544.00
|-855.09
|67.97
|04-Nov-25
|-1,932.18
|-1,388.18
|-217.60
|-149.63
|05-Nov-25
|0.00
|-1,388.18
|0.00
|-149.63
|06-Nov-25
|-326.17
|-1,714.35
|-36.80
|-186.43
|07-Nov-25
|-2,723.56
|-4,437.91
|-307.39
|-493.82
|10-Nov-25
|7,738.80
|3,300.89
|872.42
|378.60
|11-Nov-25
|-5,034.61
|-1,733.72
|-567.75
|-189.15
|12-Nov-25
|2,181.36
|447.64
|245.93
|56.78
|13-Nov-25
|-461.98
|-14.34
|-52.12
|4.66
|14-Nov-25
|2,053.04
|2,038.70
|231.42
|236.07
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see critical data points. India will announce the trade data, while the US FOMC will put out the Fed minutes next week giving hints on the trajectory of rates. Typically, FIPs will await bigger data points towards the end of the month like the GDP growth and current account deficit (CAD) for Q2FY26. Of course, status of the US shutdown also remains an overhang on the markets.
