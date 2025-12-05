Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended November 28, 2025

FPIS FLOWS FLAT FOR THE WEEK
FPIs had a mixed week, alternating between buying and selling. At the end of the week, they had infused just $1.12 Million into Indian equities, which is almost a flat week. Even the IPO flows were not active during the week. Towards the end of the week, post market hours, the better-than-expected GDP growth for Q2 was announced at 8.2%. However, this was driven more by low inflation, with nominal growth still tepid. Also, the sharp spike in fiscal deficit is likely to make FPIs sceptical.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO NOVEMBER 28, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,902.34
|10,707.97
|14,610.31
|20,987.58
|35,597.89
|Nov-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(15,659.31)
|11,894.69
|(3,764.62)
|6,601.09
|2,836.47
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,09,860.31)
|66,187.19
|(1,43,673.12)
|78,192.46
|(65,480.66)
|# – Recent Data is up to November 28, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Cumulative FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at ₹ (65,481) Crore. This comprises of ₹ (1,43,673) Crore net selling in equities, offset by ₹78,192 Crore net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of ₹ (2,09,860) Crore; offset by IPO buying of ₹66,187 Crore. IPO flows were relatively quiet in the week in the absence of big-ticket IPOs. Debt flows for 2025 continues to be robust.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to November 28, 2025, FPI net buying was absolutely flat. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|03-Nov-25
|-7,586.75
|-7,586.75
|-855.09
|-855.09
|04-Nov-25
|-1,932.18
|-9,518.93
|-217.60
|-1,072.69
|05-Nov-25
|0.00
|-9,518.93
|0.00
|-1,072.69
|06-Nov-25
|-326.17
|-9,845.10
|-36.80
|-1,109.49
|07-Nov-25
|-2,723.56
|-12,568.66
|-307.39
|-1,416.88
|10-Nov-25
|7,738.80
|-4,829.86
|872.42
|-544.46
|11-Nov-25
|-5,034.61
|-9,864.47
|-567.76
|-1,112.22
|12-Nov-25
|2,181.36
|-7,683.11
|245.93
|-866.29
|13-Nov-25
|-461.98
|-8,145.09
|-52.12
|-918.41
|14-Nov-25
|2,053.04
|-6,092.05
|231.41
|-687.00
|17-Nov-25
|-4,661.00
|-10,753.05
|-525.23
|-1,212.23
|18-Nov-25
|3,667.00
|-7,086.05
|413.74
|-798.49
|19-Nov-25
|-386.61
|-7,472.66
|-43.62
|-842.11
|20-Nov-25
|3,234.34
|-4,238.32
|365.65
|-476.46
|21-Nov-25
|449.83
|-3,788.49
|50.71
|-425.75
|24-Nov-25
|-1,616.74
|-5,405.23
|-182.39
|-608.14
|25-Nov-25
|-3,850.87
|-9,256.10
|-431.75
|-1,039.89
|26-Nov-25
|974.53
|-8,281.57
|109.23
|-930.66
|27-Nov-25
|5,020.50
|-3,261.07
|562.43
|-368.23
|28-Nov-25
|-503.55
|-3,764.62
|-56.39
|-424.62
Data Source: NSDL
The coming week will see the markets reacting to the mixed cues from the GDP and the fiscal deficit. In addition, the IIP data for October and the current account deficit data for Q2 will also be put out. As data flows from the US also normalize, FPIs will have a much broader canvas to take their call on the direction of flows!
