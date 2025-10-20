Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended October 17, 2025

FPI BUYING PICKED UP MOMENTUM LAST WEEK
The week to October 17, 2025 saw net FPI equity inflows of $969 Million. More importantly, the FPIs were net buyers in 4 out of 5 trading sessions this week. The net inflow was despite concerns over tariffs, H1-B visas, and continued shutdown in the US. FPI buying during the week was evident in sectors like banking, autos, and FMCG; essentially the strong India-centric investment stories. FOMC meet could hold the key to FPI flows.
Dollar index stayed strong at 98.43 levels, despite the continued shutdown. The RBI defended the rupee aggressively by selling $5 billion, leading to the rupee hardening to ₹88.02/$; even touching a high of ₹87.61/$. Brent Crude fell further to $61.29/bbl on US shutdown concerns and enhanced OPEC supply. The big macro data point was precious metals; with spot gold rallying to $4,379/oz and spot silver to $54.49/oz, before correcting.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO OCTOBER 17, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(27,163.33)
|3,278.61
|(23,884.72)
|11,345.99
|(12,538.73)
|Oct-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(4,114.16)
|10,593.72
|6,479.56
|14,970.44
|21,450.00
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(2,02,217.50)
|54,178.25
|(1,48,039.25)
|65,574.23
|(82,465.02)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(23,126.57)
|6,234.76
|(16,891.81)
|7,416.10
|(9,475.71)
|# – Recent Data is up to October 17, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall, FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(9,476) Million. This comprised of $(16,892) Million net selling in equities, offset by $7,416 Million net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(23,127) Million; offset by IPO buying of $6,235 Million, thanks to big-ticket IPOs flows. FPIs actively participated in the anchor allocations and the QIB portion of mega Indian IPOs; channelling secondary market gains.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to October 17, 2025, FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $969 Million. Here are key market drivers.
Let us turn to granular FPI flows in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|22-Sep-25
|1,128.39
|1,128.39
|127.78
|127.78
|23-Sep-25
|-1,971.70
|-843.31
|-223.69
|-95.91
|24-Sep-25
|-2,794.09
|-3,637.40
|-314.85
|-410.76
|25-Sep-25
|-1,867.85
|-5,505.25
|-210.44
|-621.20
|26-Sep-25
|-4,100.60
|-9,605.85
|-462.46
|-1,083.66
|29-Sep-25
|-4,979.28
|-14,585.13
|-561.21
|-1,644.87
|30-Sep-25
|-1,354.79
|-15,939.92
|-152.65
|-1,797.52
|01-Oct-25
|-4,026.06
|-19,965.98
|-453.42
|-2,250.94
|02-Oct-25
|0.00
|-19,965.98
|0.00
|-2,250.94
|03-Oct-25
|183.66
|-19,782.32
|20.71
|-2,230.23
|06-Oct-25
|-1,584.48
|-21,366.80
|-178.48
|-2,408.71
|07-Oct-25
|-1,471.74
|-22,838.54
|-165.76
|-2,574.47
|08-Oct-25
|1,663.65
|-21,174.89
|187.49
|-2,386.98
|09-Oct-25
|737.82
|-20,437.07
|83.09
|-2,303.89
|10-Oct-25
|2,406.54
|-18,030.53
|271.04
|-2,032.85
|13-Oct-25
|2,743.33
|-15,287.20
|309.31
|-1,723.54
|14-Oct-25
|3,555.35
|-11,731.85
|400.46
|-1,323.08
|15-Oct-25
|-576.82
|-12,308.67
|-64.97
|-1,388.05
|16-Oct-25
|695.98
|-11,612.69
|78.83
|-1,309.22
|17-Oct-25
|2,152.33
|-9,460.36
|244.85
|-1,064.37
Data Source: NSDL
For FPIs, US data points are still elusive due to the ongoing shutdown; with the US inflation data expected next week. On the India data front, FPIs will focus on the core sector growth for September and the progress on the Q2FY26 corporate results!
