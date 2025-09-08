Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended September 05, 2025

GOOD NEWS FAILS TO ENTHUSE FPIS
It was another truncated as FPIs did not report data for Friday. For the week to September 05, 2025; FPIs were net sellers worth $(1,394) Million. They have now sold $(8.0) Billion in last 8 weeks. In August, FPIs sold heavily in financials, IT and hydrocarbons. However, the good news is that; FPIs continue to remain net buyers in debt, on expectations that RBI may cut rates further. For now, tariff sentiments are dominant.
During the week, the dollar index closed flat at 97.76 levels, as traders remained cautious on the dollar. The USDINR still weakened to an all-time low of ₹88.36/$, as hedging demand increased, and the RBI did not offer support. Brent Crude was down at $65.50/bbl on demand concerns. There have been positive data flows from the Q1FY26 GDP and Q1FY26 current account deficit. Fiscal deficit at 30% of full year target is a concern.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO SEPTEMBER 05, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(39,063.85)
|4,070.42
|(34,993.43)
|14,488.43
|(20,505.00)
|Sep-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(12,528.40)
|271.47
|(12,256.93)
|2,751.03
|(9,505.90)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,83,468.41)
|40,577.39
|(1,42,891.02)
|42,008.83
|(1,00,882.19)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(21,016.73)
|4,699.43
|(16,317.30)
|4,747.16
|(11,570.14)
|# – Recent Data is up to September 05, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(11,570) Million. This comprised $(16,317) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $4,747 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(21,017) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,700 Million. With the tariff uncertainty done, FPIs may react positively to GST reforms, robust GDP numbers, and the sovereign rating upgrade by S&P Global.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to September 05, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,394) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|11-Aug-25
|2,826.16
|2,826.16
|322.55
|322.55
|12-Aug-25
|-964.60
|1,861.56
|-110.13
|212.42
|13-Aug-25
|-2,648.54
|-786.98
|-302.10
|-89.68
|14-Aug-25
|-2,264.38
|-3,051.36
|-258.21
|-347.89
|15-Aug-25
|0.00
|-3,051.36
|0.00
|-347.89
|18-Aug-25
|-1,208.35
|-4,259.71
|-138.12
|-486.01
|19-Aug-25
|1,015.64
|-3,244.07
|116.19
|-369.82
|20-Aug-25
|-12.27
|-3,256.34
|-1.41
|-371.23
|21-Aug-25
|-297.77
|-3,554.11
|-34.19
|-405.42
|22-Aug-25
|-562.34
|-4,116.45
|-64.66
|-470.08
|25-Aug-25
|340.16
|-3,776.29
|38.91
|-431.17
|26-Aug-25
|-1,555.13
|-5,331.42
|-177.89
|-609.06
|27-Aug-25
|0.00
|-5,331.42
|0.00
|-609.06
|28-Aug-25
|-5,650.28
|-10,981.70
|-643.97
|-1,253.03
|29-Aug-25
|-6,088.23
|-17,069.93
|-694.56
|-1,947.59
|01-Sep-25
|-8,982.89
|-26,052.82
|-1,022.51
|-2,970.10
|02-Sep-25
|-1,652.11
|-27,704.93
|-187.19
|-3,157.29
|03-Sep-25
|-937.05
|-28,641.98
|-106.45
|-3,263.74
|04-Sep-25
|-684.88
|-29,326.86
|-77.74
|-3,341.48
|05-Sep-25
|0.00
|-29,326.86
|0.00
|-3,341.48
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to 2 key factors. Firstly, it will depend on how the tariff situation pans out. Secondly, FPI flows will also depend on how the GST impact gets interpreted for various sectors. It would surely be interesting times for FPIs!
