Weekly Musings – Index Performance for week ended 07 Nov, 2025

Last week, FIIs sold equities worth INR 1,632.66 crore. VIX has started to increase. From multi-year low levels in October, it has steadily increased to a 2-month high of 12.56. Major Indian indices performed poorly last week. While the week began on an optimistic note, profit-taking and global tech selloff soured the sentiment. Banking stocks remained resilient. However, the IT and FMCG sectors slipped.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Profit‑Booking And Heightened Caution

Weekly Performance: -0.86%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 83150.1 83390.1 82671.0 83216.3 06 Nov, 2025 83516.7 83846.4 83237.6 83311.0 05 Nov, 2025 83459.1 83459.1 83459.1 83459.1 04 Nov, 2025 84000.6 84068.0 83412.8 83459.1 03 Nov, 2025 83835.1 84127.0 83609.5 83978.5 31 Oct, 2025 84379.8 84712.8 83905.7 83938.7

The BSE SENSEX 30 saw a pullback last week, dragged down by profit-taking and subdued global investor sentiment. Sector-wise, PSU banks gained, while power, metal, and media sectors fell, weighing on overall market performance. The index hit a high of 84712.8 and a low of 82671.0 during the week. It closed at 83216.3 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -722.4 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Cautious Sentiment Triggers A Pullback

Weekly Performance: -0.89%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 25433.8 25551.2 25318.5 25492.3 06 Nov, 2025 25593.3 25679.2 25491.5 25509.7 04 Nov, 2025 25744.8 25787.4 25578.4 25597.7 03 Nov, 2025 25696.8 25803.1 25645.5 25763.3 31 Oct, 2025 25863.8 25953.8 25711.2 25722.1

Last week, the NIFTY 50 index dropped 0.89%, extending its losses for the second week after four consecutive prior weeks of gains. The decline reflected cautious investor sentiment amid profit booking and a global tech selloff on increasing concerns over valuation risks in AI stocks. Sector-wise, PSU banks outperformed, while power, metal, and media stocks lagged. The index hit a high of 25953.8 and a low of 25318.4 during the week. It closed at 25492.3 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -229.8 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcap Rally Fueled by Global Appetite

Weekly Performance: 0.03%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 59285.8 59918.7 58807.3 59843.2 06 Nov, 2025 60106.6 60144.2 59403.1 59468.6 04 Nov, 2025 60351.6 60361.7 59961.8 60037.2 03 Nov, 2025 59887.1 60400.5 59821.2 60287.4 31 Oct, 2025 60173.8 60329.8 59779.2 59825.9

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index posted modest gains last week, supported by the strong performance of select companies. The index hit a high of 60400.5 and a low of 58807.3 during the week. It closed at 59843.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 17.2 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Volatility Limits Small-Cap Gains

Weekly Performance: -1.66%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 18006.2 18128.5 17843.9 18076.0 06 Nov, 2025 18379.2 18388.2 18075.3 18105.0 04 Nov, 2025 18534.0 18536.0 18345.3 18360.9 03 Nov, 2025 18404.8 18550.4 18402.4 18513.4 31 Oct, 2025 18518.8 18569.5 18365.2 18380.8

The Nifty Smallcap 100 Index fell 1.66% last week. Positive earnings in small-cap segments, along with selective buying in beaten-down stocks, provided some support. However, selling pressure outweighed the modest positives. The index hit a high of 18569.4 and a low of 17843.9 during the week. It closed at 18076.0 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -304.8 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Resilient Banks

Weekly Performance: 0.17%.

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 57391.4 58001.4 57157.9 57876.8 06 Nov, 2025 57714.8 57945.1 57521.0 57554.2 05 Nov, 2025 57827.1 57827.1 57827.1 57827.1 04 Nov, 2025 57966.6 58119.6 57732.9 57827.1 03 Nov, 2025 57726.9 58247.6 57718.4 58101.4 31 Oct, 2025 57942.4 58254.9 57656.9 57776.4

The Nifty Bank Index remained resilient in the wake of profit booking across major indices. PSU banks outperformed amid sector rotation. The index hit a high of 58254.9 and a low of 57157.9 during the week. It closed at 57876.8 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 100.4 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Sector Slides Amid Profit Taking

Weekly Performance: -1.67%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 35233.2 35272.6 34732.5 35117.6 06 Nov, 2025 35380.4 35509.0 35248.3 35337.6 05 Nov, 2025 35274.6 35274.6 35274.6 35274.6 04 Nov, 2025 35580.6 35668.8 35198.8 35274.6 03 Nov, 2025 35664.8 35742.8 35479.5 35653.1 31 Oct, 2025 35918.6 36050.4 35681.1 35712.4

The NIFTY IT Index fell 1.67% last week amid market consolidation and profit-taking. Cautious global sentiment on tech stocks prevailed in the wake of the AI stock selloff. The index hit a high of 36050.4 and a low of 34732.5 during the week. It closed at 35117.6 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -594.7 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Modest Gains on Demand and Earnings

Weekly Performance: 0.05%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 11965.5 12032.4 11917.6 11996.1 06 Nov, 2025 12095.2 12106.2 11967.2 11995.8 04 Nov, 2025 12088.0 12131.3 12007.8 12020.3 03 Nov, 2025 12018.9 12107.1 11965.7 12084.6 31 Oct, 2025 11992.4 12064.4 11956.5 11990.2

The NIFTY Oil & Gas Index was stable at 0.05% last week, supported by strong domestic demand and positive global cues. The index hit a high of 12131.3 and a low of 11917.6 during the week. It closed at 11996.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 5.9 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Slides Amid Mixed Earnings

Weekly Performance: -1.37%

date open high low close 07 Nov, 2025 55497.6 55712.1 55306.9 55437.2 06 Nov, 2025 56123.8 56273.7 55617.3 55711.8 05 Nov, 2025 55815.6 55815.6 55815.6 55815.6 04 Nov, 2025 56177.2 56188.1 55735.1 55815.6 03 Nov, 2025 56203.4 56384.7 55713.5 56153.7 31 Oct, 2025 56533.2 56756.1 56168.2 56208.5

The NIFTY FMCG Index slipped 1.37% last week. Profit booking and sector rotation were the key issues impacting FMCG stocks. The index hit a high of 56756.1 and a low of 55306.9 during the week. It closed at 55437.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -771.3 pts.