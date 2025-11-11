Weekly Musings – Index Performance for week ended 07 Nov, 2025

Last week, FIIs sold equities worth INR 1,632.66 crore. VIX has started to increase. From multi-year low levels in October, it has steadily increased to a 2-month high of 12.56. Major Indian indices performed poorly last week. While the week began on an optimistic note, profit-taking and global tech selloff soured the sentiment. Banking stocks remained resilient. However, the IT and FMCG sectors slipped.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Profit‑Booking And Heightened Caution
Weekly Performance: -0.86%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|83150.1
|83390.1
|82671.0
|83216.3
|06 Nov, 2025
|83516.7
|83846.4
|83237.6
|83311.0
|05 Nov, 2025
|83459.1
|83459.1
|83459.1
|83459.1
|04 Nov, 2025
|84000.6
|84068.0
|83412.8
|83459.1
|03 Nov, 2025
|83835.1
|84127.0
|83609.5
|83978.5
|31 Oct, 2025
|84379.8
|84712.8
|83905.7
|83938.7
Source: BSE
The BSE SENSEX 30 saw a pullback last week, dragged down by profit-taking and subdued global investor sentiment. Sector-wise, PSU banks gained, while power, metal, and media sectors fell, weighing on overall market performance. The index hit a high of 84712.8 and a low of 82671.0 during the week. It closed at 83216.3 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -722.4 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – Cautious Sentiment Triggers A Pullback
Weekly Performance: -0.89%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|25433.8
|25551.2
|25318.5
|25492.3
|06 Nov, 2025
|25593.3
|25679.2
|25491.5
|25509.7
|04 Nov, 2025
|25744.8
|25787.4
|25578.4
|25597.7
|03 Nov, 2025
|25696.8
|25803.1
|25645.5
|25763.3
|31 Oct, 2025
|25863.8
|25953.8
|25711.2
|25722.1
Source: NSE
Last week, the NIFTY 50 index dropped 0.89%, extending its losses for the second week after four consecutive prior weeks of gains. The decline reflected cautious investor sentiment amid profit booking and a global tech selloff on increasing concerns over valuation risks in AI stocks. Sector-wise, PSU banks outperformed, while power, metal, and media stocks lagged. The index hit a high of 25953.8 and a low of 25318.4 during the week. It closed at 25492.3 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -229.8 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcap Rally Fueled by Global Appetite
Weekly Performance: 0.03%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|59285.8
|59918.7
|58807.3
|59843.2
|06 Nov, 2025
|60106.6
|60144.2
|59403.1
|59468.6
|04 Nov, 2025
|60351.6
|60361.7
|59961.8
|60037.2
|03 Nov, 2025
|59887.1
|60400.5
|59821.2
|60287.4
|31 Oct, 2025
|60173.8
|60329.8
|59779.2
|59825.9
Source: NSE
The Nifty Midcap 100 Index posted modest gains last week, supported by the strong performance of select companies. The index hit a high of 60400.5 and a low of 58807.3 during the week. It closed at 59843.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 17.2 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Volatility Limits Small-Cap Gains
Weekly Performance: -1.66%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|18006.2
|18128.5
|17843.9
|18076.0
|06 Nov, 2025
|18379.2
|18388.2
|18075.3
|18105.0
|04 Nov, 2025
|18534.0
|18536.0
|18345.3
|18360.9
|03 Nov, 2025
|18404.8
|18550.4
|18402.4
|18513.4
|31 Oct, 2025
|18518.8
|18569.5
|18365.2
|18380.8
Source: NSE
The Nifty Smallcap 100 Index fell 1.66% last week. Positive earnings in small-cap segments, along with selective buying in beaten-down stocks, provided some support. However, selling pressure outweighed the modest positives. The index hit a high of 18569.4 and a low of 17843.9 during the week. It closed at 18076.0 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -304.8 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – Resilient Banks
Weekly Performance: 0.17%.
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|57391.4
|58001.4
|57157.9
|57876.8
|06 Nov, 2025
|57714.8
|57945.1
|57521.0
|57554.2
|05 Nov, 2025
|57827.1
|57827.1
|57827.1
|57827.1
|04 Nov, 2025
|57966.6
|58119.6
|57732.9
|57827.1
|03 Nov, 2025
|57726.9
|58247.6
|57718.4
|58101.4
|31 Oct, 2025
|57942.4
|58254.9
|57656.9
|57776.4
Source: NSE
The Nifty Bank Index remained resilient in the wake of profit booking across major indices. PSU banks outperformed amid sector rotation. The index hit a high of 58254.9 and a low of 57157.9 during the week. It closed at 57876.8 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 100.4 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – IT Sector Slides Amid Profit Taking
Weekly Performance: -1.67%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|35233.2
|35272.6
|34732.5
|35117.6
|06 Nov, 2025
|35380.4
|35509.0
|35248.3
|35337.6
|05 Nov, 2025
|35274.6
|35274.6
|35274.6
|35274.6
|04 Nov, 2025
|35580.6
|35668.8
|35198.8
|35274.6
|03 Nov, 2025
|35664.8
|35742.8
|35479.5
|35653.1
|31 Oct, 2025
|35918.6
|36050.4
|35681.1
|35712.4
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT Index fell 1.67% last week amid market consolidation and profit-taking. Cautious global sentiment on tech stocks prevailed in the wake of the AI stock selloff. The index hit a high of 36050.4 and a low of 34732.5 during the week. It closed at 35117.6 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -594.7 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Modest Gains on Demand and Earnings
Weekly Performance: 0.05%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|11965.5
|12032.4
|11917.6
|11996.1
|06 Nov, 2025
|12095.2
|12106.2
|11967.2
|11995.8
|04 Nov, 2025
|12088.0
|12131.3
|12007.8
|12020.3
|03 Nov, 2025
|12018.9
|12107.1
|11965.7
|12084.6
|31 Oct, 2025
|11992.4
|12064.4
|11956.5
|11990.2
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Oil & Gas Index was stable at 0.05% last week, supported by strong domestic demand and positive global cues. The index hit a high of 12131.3 and a low of 11917.6 during the week. It closed at 11996.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 5.9 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Slides Amid Mixed Earnings
Weekly Performance: -1.37%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|07 Nov, 2025
|55497.6
|55712.1
|55306.9
|55437.2
|06 Nov, 2025
|56123.8
|56273.7
|55617.3
|55711.8
|05 Nov, 2025
|55815.6
|55815.6
|55815.6
|55815.6
|04 Nov, 2025
|56177.2
|56188.1
|55735.1
|55815.6
|03 Nov, 2025
|56203.4
|56384.7
|55713.5
|56153.7
|31 Oct, 2025
|56533.2
|56756.1
|56168.2
|56208.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY FMCG Index slipped 1.37% last week. Profit booking and sector rotation were the key issues impacting FMCG stocks. The index hit a high of 56756.1 and a low of 55306.9 during the week. It closed at 55437.2 on 07 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -771.3 pts.
