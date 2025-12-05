Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 28 Nov, 2025

FIIs were net sellers of equities worth INR 3,659.32 crore last week. The India VIX slipped to 11.62, indicating easing volatility. Indian indices closed the week on a mixed note, with strength in banking and IT but weakness in oil & gas and FMCG. Midcaps did better on a selective basis, but the smallcaps underperformed due to profit booking. Domestic institutional buying and firmer macro cues were a key positive amidst weak FII flows.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Another Positive Week
Weekly Performance: 0.56%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|85791.5
|85969.9
|85577.8
|85706.7
|27 Nov, 2025
|85745.0
|86055.9
|85473.9
|85720.4
|26 Nov, 2025
|84503.4
|85644.2
|84478.1
|85609.5
|25 Nov, 2025
|85008.9
|85110.2
|84536.7
|84587.0
|24 Nov, 2025
|85320.0
|85473.5
|84710.1
|84900.7
|21 Nov, 2025
|85347.4
|85609.4
|85187.8
|85231.9
Source: BSE
The BSE Sensex 30 index rose 0.56% during the last week. Selling pressure select stocks weighed on sentiment, even as IT, Banking and Pharma stocks performed well. The index hit a high of 86055.9 and a low of 84478.1 during the week. It closed at 85706.7 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 474.8 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT, Banking and Pharma Power the Index to Its Third Consecutive Weekly Gain
Weekly Performance: 0.52%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|26237.5
|26280.8
|26172.4
|26203.0
|27 Nov, 2025
|26261.2
|26310.5
|26141.9
|26215.5
|26 Nov, 2025
|25843.0
|26215.2
|25843.0
|26205.3
|25 Nov, 2025
|25998.5
|26032.6
|25857.5
|25884.8
|24 Nov, 2025
|26122.8
|26142.8
|25912.2
|25959.5
|21 Nov, 2025
|26109.5
|26179.2
|26052.2
|26068.2
Source: NSE
The NIFTY 50 extended its winning streak for a third consecutive week, adding 0.52%. Strong buying in private banks and record highs in the Nifty Bank index drove the move, while robust performance in IT and Pharma stocks added support. Globally, mixed but reassuring macro data and easing inflation concerns helped offer stability. The index hit a high of 26310.4 and a low of 25843.0 during the week. It closed at 26203.0 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 134.8 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcaps Gain Amid Mixed Signals
Weekly Performance: 1.27%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|61190.1
|61208.3
|60953.5
|61043.2
|27 Nov, 2025
|61216.8
|61229.8
|60866.3
|61113.2
|26 Nov, 2025
|60439.3
|61098.8
|60306.3
|61061.7
|25 Nov, 2025
|60104.3
|60358.9
|59953.7
|60298.0
|24 Nov, 2025
|60338.2
|60445.1
|59968.6
|60081.6
|21 Nov, 2025
|60911.3
|60918.1
|60222.2
|60276.3
Source: NSE
The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 was up 1.27%, outperforming large caps. The midcap index recovered after underperforming the large caps in the previous week. Strong rallies in select stocks were a key reason for the uptick. The index hit a high of 61229.8 and a low of 59953.7 during the week. It closed at 61043.2 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 766.9 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Smaller Stocks Slip Again
Weekly Performance: -0.1%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|17897.8
|17905.2
|17796.0
|17829.2
|27 Nov, 2025
|18023.2
|18029.0
|17837.5
|17876.8
|26 Nov, 2025
|17784.3
|17977.7
|17755.8
|17971.8
|25 Nov, 2025
|17714.4
|17767.8
|17675.7
|17730.3
|24 Nov, 2025
|17874.5
|17885.7
|17665.7
|17696.5
|21 Nov, 2025
|18043.9
|18045.5
|17835.2
|17847.5
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Smallcap 100 fell 0.1% as investors continued to prefer large caps. Late-week profit-booking despite a mid-week rally led the index to close in the red. The index hit a high of 18045.4 and a low of 17665.6 during the week. It closed at 17829.2 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -18.2 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – Banking Stocks Remain Near All-Time Highs
Weekly Performance: 1.5%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|59758.7
|59897.5
|59598.9
|59752.7
|27 Nov, 2025
|59605.3
|59866.6
|59523.0
|59737.3
|26 Nov, 2025
|58783.1
|59554.9
|58783.1
|59528.1
|25 Nov, 2025
|58925.6
|59166.1
|58746.2
|58820.3
|24 Nov, 2025
|58996.9
|59309.9
|58649.5
|58835.4
|21 Nov, 2025
|59116.7
|59232.1
|58823.6
|58867.7
Source: NSE
The NIFTY BANK index delivered a weekly gain of 1.5% to close near record highs around 59,750 after testing the 59,900 zone. PSU banks and private lenders drove the rally, absorbing intermittent profit-booking. The index hit a high of 59897.5 and a low of 58649.5 during the week. It closed at 59752.7 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 885.0 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – Heavyweights Lead IT Rally
Weekly Performance: 1.41%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|37488.5
|37554.6
|37323.4
|37405.5
|27 Nov, 2025
|37487.6
|37668.6
|37208.2
|37446.3
|26 Nov, 2025
|36881.9
|37407.0
|36881.1
|37364.6
|25 Nov, 2025
|37112.1
|37124.6
|36727.4
|36826.9
|24 Nov, 2025
|37084.6
|37554.4
|36951.8
|37037.9
|21 Nov, 2025
|36930.2
|37096.2
|36761.6
|36885.4
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT index rose 1.41%, driven by steady gains in heavyweights Infosys and TCS on stable export demand and deal wins. Optimism over deal flows kept IT gains strong for another week. The index hit a high of 37668.6 and a low of 36727.4 during the week. It closed at 37405.5 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 520.1 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Shares Slip Amid Mixed Market Signals
Weekly Performance: -0.9%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|12082.5
|12096.3
|12027.0
|12034.4
|27 Nov, 2025
|12234.9
|12244.3
|12059.9
|12118.2
|26 Nov, 2025
|12015.4
|12217.0
|12012.7
|12207.8
|25 Nov, 2025
|12027.9
|12070.5
|11968.0
|12001.3
|24 Nov, 2025
|12146.6
|12165.1
|12022.2
|12041.6
|21 Nov, 2025
|12167.1
|12228.9
|12123.4
|12144.0
Source: NSE
The NIFTY OIL & GAS index fell 0.9%, underperforming even as the broader market stayed near highs. Profit-booking in heavyweights like ONGC kept the index in check. The index hit a high of 12244.3 and a low of 11968.0 during the week. It closed at 12034.4 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly loss of -109.6 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Valuations and Lack of Acceleration Keep Gains In Check
Weekly Performance: 0.16%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|28 Nov, 2025
|55475.6
|55638.8
|55443.8
|55595.8
|27 Nov, 2025
|55526.4
|55638.5
|55264.9
|55470.6
|26 Nov, 2025
|54952.9
|55477.9
|54952.9
|55442.6
|25 Nov, 2025
|55135.2
|55258.6
|54850.4
|55052.1
|24 Nov, 2025
|55630.9
|55636.9
|55080.4
|55138.1
|21 Nov, 2025
|55394.9
|55605.1
|55240.6
|55504.7
Source: NSE
The Nifty FMCG index edged up 0.16%, but sentiment stayed subdued. Mixed earnings and rich valuations kept the index under pressure, leaving the sector largely rangebound. The index hit a high of 55638.8 and a low of 54850.4 during the week. It closed at 55595.8 on 28 Nov, recording a weekly gain of 91.1 pts.
