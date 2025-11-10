iifl-logo

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended November 07, 2025

10 Nov 2025 , 11:14 AM

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,417) Million this week. During the week, the VIX rallied from 12.15 to 12.56 levels, closing near high point of the week. Markets turned edgy at higher levels, as the RBI aggressively defended the INR and the US shutdown continued.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ENDS WEAKER IN A TRUNCATED WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 83,150.15 83,390.11 82,670.95 83,216.28
06-Nov-25 83,516.69 83,846.35 83,237.65 83,311.01
05-Nov-25 84,000.64 84,068.01 83,412.77 83,459.15
04-Nov-25 84,000.64 84,068.01 83,412.77 83,459.15
03-Nov-25 83,835.10 84,127.00 83,609.54 83,978.49
31-Oct-25 84,379.79 84,712.79 83,905.66 83,938.71
  Weekly Returns -0.86%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex fell -722 points or -0.86%. The 84,000-level turned out to be a major resistance for the Sensex as it triggered a sharp sell-off. Sensex touched a weekly high of 84,127 and a low of 82,671; exhibiting a sharp recovery from lows on Friday.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI SELLING TAKES ITS TOLL

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 25,433.80 25,551.25 25,318.45 25,492.30
06-Nov-25 25,593.35 25,679.15 25,491.55 25,509.70
05-Nov-25 25,744.75 25,787.40 25,578.40 25,597.65
04-Nov-25 25,744.75 25,787.40 25,578.40 25,597.65
03-Nov-25 25,696.85 25,803.10 25,645.50 25,763.35
31-Oct-25 25,863.80 25,953.75 25,711.20 25,722.10
  Weekly Returns -0.89%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net sellers of $(1,417) Million in the week. After facing resistance at 26,000 levels last week, Nifty has struggled. Nifty fell -230 points or -0.89% this week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,803 and low of 25,318; showing a sharp rebound on Friday.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STILL ATTRACTING INVESTOR INTEREST

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 59,285.80 59,918.65 58,807.30 59,843.15
06-Nov-25 60,106.55 60,144.25 59,403.10 59,468.60
05-Nov-25 60,351.55 60,361.70 59,961.75 60,037.20
04-Nov-25 60,351.55 60,361.70 59,961.75 60,037.20
03-Nov-25 59,887.05 60,400.50 59,821.25 60,287.40
31-Oct-25 60,173.85 60,329.80 59,779.20 59,825.90
  Weekly Returns +0.03%

Data Source: NSE

Mid-caps were flat at +0.03% as selective buying was still visible. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 60,401and low of 58,807. While 60,000 is proving to be the resistance for Mid-Cap, there are still pockets of alpha hunting visible.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – DISTINCT SIGNS OF WEAKNESS

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 18,006.25 18,128.45 17,843.90 18,075.95
06-Nov-25 18,379.20 18,388.25 18,075.30 18,105.00
05-Nov-25 18,533.95 18,535.95 18,345.30 18,360.90
04-Nov-25 18,533.95 18,535.95 18,345.30 18,360.90
03-Nov-25 18,404.80 18,550.40 18,402.40 18,513.40
31-Oct-25 18,518.75 18,569.45 18,365.20 18,380.80
  Weekly Returns -1.66%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index fell -1.66% this week, after gains in last 2 weeks. Small cap Q2 results are much better than expected this time. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,550 and a low of 17,844; showing much more caution in the smaller stocks space.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – STRUGGLES TO STAY IN THE GREEN

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 57,391.40 58,001.35 57,157.85 57,876.80
06-Nov-25 57,714.80 57,945.05 57,521.00 57,554.25
05-Nov-25 57,966.65 58,119.65 57,732.95 57,827.05
04-Nov-25 57,966.65 58,119.65 57,732.95 57,827.05
03-Nov-25 57,726.85 58,247.55 57,718.40 58,101.45
31-Oct-25 57,942.45 58,254.95 57,656.95 57,776.35
  Weekly Returns +0.17%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Bank struggled under selling pressure, but saw a late recovery on Friday. Banks are good proxies for the India domestic story, but private banks are lagging PSU banks. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 58,248 and low of 57,158, recovering sharply on Friday.

NIFTY IT INDEX – ANOTHER WEAK PERFORMANCE BY IT SECTOR

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 35,233.20 35,272.55 34,732.50 35,117.60
06-Nov-25 35,380.45 35,509.00 35,248.30 35,337.60
05-Nov-25 35,580.55 35,668.75 35,198.75 35,274.55
04-Nov-25 35,580.55 35,668.75 35,198.75 35,274.55
03-Nov-25 35,664.80 35,742.80 35,479.50 35,653.05
31-Oct-25 35,918.55 36,050.35 35,681.05 35,712.35
  Weekly Returns -1.67%

Data Source: NSE

After correcting -0.76% in the previous week, the Nifty IT index fell -1.67% this week amid concerns of pressure on tech spending. Q2FY26 results have not been too great. IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,743 and a low of 34,733; coming under heavy selling pressure.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – AFTER THE STORM, COMES THE LULL

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 11,965.55 12,032.40 11,917.65 11,996.15
06-Nov-25 12,095.25 12,106.25 11,967.25 11,995.75
05-Nov-25 12,087.95 12,131.30 12,007.75 12,020.30
04-Nov-25 12,087.95 12,131.30 12,007.75 12,020.30
03-Nov-25 12,018.90 12,107.15 11,965.70 12,084.65
31-Oct-25 11,992.40 12,064.40 11,956.55 11,990.25
  Weekly Returns +0.05%

Data Source: NSE

The Oil index gained 3.15% last week, led by Reliance; but was flat with 0.05% gains this week. Global oil prices were steady at $63.6/bbl, a positive for downstream oil. Oil & Gas Index scaled a weekly high of 12,131, and a weekly low of 11,918.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – AFTER FESTIVE CHEER, BACK TO REALITY

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 26,594.70 26,850.35 26,285.35 26,779.55
06-Nov-25 26,754.60 26,897.10 26,555.60 26,626.50
05-Nov-25 26,822.95 26,826.80 26,583.60 26,610.05
04-Nov-25 26,822.95 26,826.80 26,583.60 26,610.05
03-Nov-25 26,849.85 26,991.40 26,710.30 26,841.80
31-Oct-25 26,885.10 27,115.50 26,774.40 26,809.85
  Weekly Returns -0.11%

Data Source: NSE

After a sharp GST driven rally, Auto Index fell for the third week in a row. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 26,991 and low of 26,285 levels. It looks more like the auto industry is giving up some of its gains after the festive and GST-driven rally.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Q2 FMCG RESULTS RAISE CONCERNS

Date Open High Low Close
07-Nov-25 55,497.65 55,712.10 55,306.85 55,437.20
06-Nov-25 56,123.75 56,273.70 55,617.30 55,711.75
05-Nov-25 56,177.25 56,188.15 55,735.10 55,815.60
04-Nov-25 56,177.25 56,188.15 55,735.10 55,815.60
03-Nov-25 56,203.35 56,384.70 55,713.50 56,153.70
31-Oct-25 56,533.25 56,756.15 56,168.20 56,208.50
  Weekly Returns -1.37%

Data Source: NSE

After falling -0.75% last week, the FMCG fell -1.37% this week. Urban demand concerns remain, and Q2 results show pressure on top line and margins. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 56,385 and low of 55,307 levels. GST cuts are hitting FMCG with ITC impact.

