Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended November 14, 2025

FPIs were net buyers in equities worth $730 Million this week. During the week, the VIX tapered from 12.56 to 11.94 levels, closing near the low point of the week. The fall in VIX this week is indicative of rising investor confidence amid volatile global macros.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – CLOSES A SOLID WEEK OF GAINS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 84,060.14 84,697.87 84,029.32 84,562.78 13-Nov-25 84,525.89 84,919.43 84,253.05 84,478.67 12-Nov-25 84,238.86 84,652.01 84,166.75 84,466.51 11-Nov-25 83,671.52 83,936.47 83,124.03 83,871.32 10-Nov-25 83,198.20 83,754.49 83,197.67 83,535.35 07-Nov-25 83,150.15 83,390.11 82,670.95 83,216.28 Weekly Returns +1.62%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex gained +1,347 points or +1.62%. The 84,000-level has been breached on the upside with volumes, which is good news for price structure. Sensex touched a weekly high of 84,919 and a low of 83,124; as indices were flat in the last 2 days.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FPI BUYING GIVES A BOOST THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 25,767.90 25,940.20 25,740.80 25,910.05 13-Nov-25 25,906.10 26,010.70 25,808.40 25,879.15 12-Nov-25 25,834.30 25,934.55 25,781.15 25,875.80 11-Nov-25 25,617.00 25,715.80 25,449.25 25,694.95 10-Nov-25 25,503.50 25,653.45 25,503.50 25,574.35 07-Nov-25 25,433.80 25,551.25 25,318.45 25,492.30 Weekly Returns +1.64%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net buyers of $730 Million in the week. The level of 26,000 continues to be a big resistance for the Nifty. Nifty gained a full 418 points or +1.64% this week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,940 and low of 25,449; showing gradual progression in the week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – GIVES A CLOSE ABOVE 60,000 LEVELS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 60,708.75 60,973.30 60,489.10 60,739.20 13-Nov-25 60,955.40 61,131.85 60,623.00 60,692.05 12-Nov-25 60,704.70 61,011.00 60,641.25 60,902.30 11-Nov-25 60,247.35 60,459.85 59,812.05 60,427.00 10-Nov-25 59,970.40 60,308.75 59,881.40 60,124.25 07-Nov-25 59,285.80 59,918.65 58,807.30 59,843.15 Weekly Returns +1.50%

Data Source: NSE

After struggling at 60,000 levels last week, Mid-cap 100 closed decisively above 60,000 this week. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 60,973 and low of 59,812. With the 60K mark decisively breached, we should see more of alpha hunting in this space.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – INVESTORS STILL REMAIN CAUTIOUS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 18,154.30 18,286.80 18,148.00 18,252.50 13-Nov-25 18,287.00 18,312.55 18,160.30 18,183.65 12-Nov-25 18,174.35 18,265.20 18,155.35 18,250.45 11-Nov-25 18,170.90 18,188.70 18,042.30 18,101.40 10-Nov-25 18,128.65 18,183.90 18,097.60 18,138.60 07-Nov-25 18,006.25 18,128.45 17,843.90 18,075.95 Weekly Returns +0.98%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index bounced +0.98% this week; but the investors are staying cautious due to mutual fund restrictions on small caps. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 18,313 and a low of 18,042; with the index being largely range-bound during the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PICKS UP IN TUNE WITH THE MARKET

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 58,050.00 58,590.15 58,050.00 58,517.55 13-Nov-25 58,158.75 58,615.95 58,127.10 58,381.95 12-Nov-25 58,505.35 58,507.70 58,171.85 58,274.65 11-Nov-25 57,962.30 58,187.35 57,594.25 58,138.15 10-Nov-25 57,846.20 58,097.20 57,846.20 57,937.55 07-Nov-25 57,391.40 58,001.35 57,157.85 57,876.80 Weekly Returns +1.11%

Data Source: NSE

After the struggle last week, banks had a smoother ride this week. The domestic India-story money is still coming into the big banks, despite NIM concerns. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 58,616 and low of 57,846, showing steady progression during the week.

NIFTY IT INDEX – FLATTERS WITH A SHARP BOUNCE THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 36,392.05 36,503.00 35,957.30 36,301.25 13-Nov-25 36,937.95 36,939.85 36,525.40 36,679.45 12-Nov-25 36,299.40 36,911.95 36,290.80 36,855.40 11-Nov-25 35,902.90 36,149.90 35,683.90 36,116.90 10-Nov-25 35,246.95 35,855.60 35,237.20 35,688.25 07-Nov-25 35,233.20 35,272.55 34,732.50 35,117.60 Weekly Returns +3.37%

Data Source: NSE

After falling nearly -2.5% in the last 2 weeks, the IT index more than compensated with a 3.37% rally this week. There are hopes of revival in tech spending next year. IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,940 and a low of 35,237; recouping its recent losses.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – ANOTHER SOLID WEEK FOR OIL

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 12,155.80 12,264.00 12,142.30 12,190.10 13-Nov-25 12,215.70 12,225.75 12,139.65 12,176.95 12-Nov-25 12,163.00 12,249.00 12,140.90 12,190.80 11-Nov-25 12,058.95 12,103.95 11,941.80 12,092.80 10-Nov-25 11,986.50 12,110.45 11,981.80 12,021.75 07-Nov-25 11,965.55 12,032.40 11,917.65 11,996.15 Weekly Returns +1.62%

Data Source: NSE

The Oil index has now gained nearly 5% in the last 3 week, led by the upstream and downstream oil companies. Global crude prices were up at $64.4/bbl, a level that is also helping downstream players. It touched weekly high of 12,264, and a low of 11,942.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – WEEKLY REBOUND AFTER A SHORT BREAK

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 27,321.35 27,444.50 27,078.40 27,239.80 13-Nov-25 27,443.25 27,526.60 27,327.20 27,382.80 12-Nov-25 27,226.80 27,554.20 27,137.80 27,485.15 11-Nov-25 26,990.60 27,174.40 26,735.80 27,148.25 10-Nov-25 26,772.30 26,954.05 26,722.00 26,859.85 07-Nov-25 26,594.70 26,850.35 26,285.35 26,779.55 Weekly Returns +1.72%

Data Source: NSE

After seeing pressure in the last few weeks, Nifty Auto bounced 1.72% this week. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,554 and low of 26,722 levels. It now looks like the auto demand rally may last for some more time, even beyond the festive season.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – FINALLY SHOWS SOME POSITIVE RETURNS

Date Open High Low Close 14-Nov-25 55,153.60 55,621.25 54,914.60 55,560.80 13-Nov-25 55,594.80 55,616.70 55,209.80 55,243.50 12-Nov-25 55,629.95 55,639.75 55,327.25 55,529.20 11-Nov-25 55,347.30 55,588.35 55,048.45 55,523.05 10-Nov-25 55,425.95 55,652.35 55,291.45 55,334.45 07-Nov-25 55,497.65 55,712.10 55,306.85 55,437.20 Weekly Returns +0.22%

Data Source: NSE

After falling -2.2% in last 2 weeks; the Nifty FMCG index showed a small recovery this week. Urban demand concerns remain, and Q2 results show pressure. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,652 and low of 55,048 levels. GST cuts are hitting FMCG with ITC impact.