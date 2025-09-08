iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended September 05, 2025

8 Sep 2025 , 02:54 PM

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,394) Million this week. During the week, the VIX tapered from 11.75 to 10.78 levels; even touching a low of 9.95, clearly overcoming the fear factor in markets. Typically, this is the VIX level which triggers an upside in markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – OPTIMISM FINALLY RETURNS TO MARKETS

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 81,012.42 81,036.56 80,321.19 80,710.76
04-Sep-25 81,456.67 81,456.67 80,608.94 80,718.01
03-Sep-25 80,295.99 80,671.28 80,004.60 80,567.71
02-Sep-25 80,520.09 80,761.14 80,008.50 80,157.88
01-Sep-25 79,828.99 80,406.84 79,818.38 80,364.49
29-Aug-25 80,010.83 80,310.74 79,741.76 79,809.65
  Weekly Returns +1.13%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex bounced by +905 points or +1.13%. The bounce came after India showed diplomatic panache at the SCO in Tianjin. Sensex touched a weekly high of 81,457 and a low of 79,818; albeit remaining in a tight range.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – DOMESTIC BUYING BACK WITH A BANG

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 24,818.85 24,832.35 24,621.60 24,741.00
04-Sep-25 24,980.75 24,980.75 24,708.20 24,734.30
03-Sep-25 24,616.50 24,737.05 24,533.20 24,715.05
02-Sep-25 24,653.00 24,756.10 24,522.35 24,579.60
01-Sep-25 24,432.70 24,635.60 24,432.70 24,625.05
29-Aug-25 24,466.70 24,572.45 24,404.70 24,426.85
  Weekly Returns +1.29%

Data Source: NSE

FPIs were net sellers of $(1,394) Million, but domestic players made up for the shortfall. Nifty bounced by +314 points or +1.29%. India’s matured response to the tariffs enthused markets to a large extent. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,981 and low of 24,433.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – MORE CONFIDENCE IN ALPHA HUNTING

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 57,132.65 57,416.60 56,724.60 57,075.20
04-Sep-25 57,970.60 57,970.60 56,886.80 56,959.15
03-Sep-25 57,070.20 57,386.00 56,944.25 57,345.50
02-Sep-25 57,007.05 57,260.05 56,640.20 56,977.40
01-Sep-25 55,903.50 56,858.75 55,895.25 56,825.50
29-Aug-25 56,012.00 56,348.35 55,660.35 55,727.40
  Weekly Returns +2.42%

Data Source: NSE

The mid-cap index has been shining even in tough market conditions, and the change in sentiments helped the mid-cap index. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,971 and low of 55,895. The mid-cap index shows deep interest in alpha hunting in markets.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – CONFIDENT BUT CAUTIOUS

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 17,657.95 17,780.00 17,578.00 17,655.25
04-Sep-25 17,925.40 17,936.45 17,599.85 17,621.95
03-Sep-25 17,626.55 17,770.65 17,576.40 17,748.45
02-Sep-25 17,571.10 17,686.25 17,474.35 17,591.30
01-Sep-25 17,273.30 17,519.60 17,263.40 17,498.10
29-Aug-25 17,301.50 17,405.05 17,209.75 17,227.00
  Weekly Returns +2.49%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index bounced by +2.49%, although a tepid Q1FY26 will weight on small caps. There was caution, amidst the small cap euphoria. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,936 and a low of 17,263; but hinted at caution at higher levels.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – POSITIVE AMID NIM AND NPA HEADWINDS

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 54,308.05 54,308.05 53,719.55 54,114.55
04-Sep-25 54,379.60 54,450.55 53,971.85 54,075.45
03-Sep-25 53,630.75 54,136.15 53,561.75 54,067.55
02-Sep-25 54,038.25 54,160.95 53,578.00 53,661.00
01-Sep-25 53,658.15 54,035.85 53,658.15 54,002.45
29-Aug-25 53,660.35 54,086.00 53,606.45 53,655.65
  Weekly Returns +0.86%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank bounced by +459 points or +0.86%. Even as banks showed macro participation, NPAs and NIMs are an overhang. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 54,451 and low of 53,562. Banks tend to have an oversized impact on the Nifty index.

NIFTY IT INDEX – QUESTION MARKS OVER TECH SPENDING

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 35,234.75 35,331.50 34,343.40 34,635.85
04-Sep-25 35,580.60 35,599.30 35,093.40 35,143.10
03-Sep-25 35,807.95 35,832.00 35,293.10 35,474.95
02-Sep-25 35,767.00 36,061.10 35,541.20 35,737.90
01-Sep-25 35,255.30 35,787.70 35,255.30 35,740.65
29-Aug-25 35,491.60 35,575.20 35,130.35 35,181.25
  Weekly Returns -1.55%

Data Source: NSE

After edging lower by -0.73% in the previous week, the IT index fell by -1.55% this week. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 36,061 and a low of 34,343. The IT companies saw a sharp sell-off on Friday amid renewed concerns over the trajectory of global tech spending.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – BOUNCES AMID LOWER CRUDE PRICES

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 10,939.05 10,991.20 10,870.35 10,933.70
04-Sep-25 11,063.45 11,076.10 10,910.65 10,923.15
03-Sep-25 11,015.85 11,093.10 10,998.70 11,029.40
02-Sep-25 10,951.05 11,096.05 10,950.55 11,002.90
01-Sep-25 10,800.90 10,945.80 10,757.50 10,935.35
29-Aug-25 10,881.60 10,935.55 10,766.15 10,789.75
  Weekly Returns +1.33%

Data Source: NSE

After a sharp fall of -3.02% last week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index gained +1.33% this week. Brent crude prices trended lower to $65.55/bbl, which is helpful to downstream. For now, the global oil supply looks to be in balance, as India is likely to continue Russian oil purchases.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – ENDS THE WEEK WITH TEPID GAINS

Date Open High Low Close
05-Sep-25 57,176.15 57,217.75 56,012.00 56,292.10
04-Sep-25 58,485.05 58,485.05 57,019.55 57,104.05
03-Sep-25 56,955.90 57,063.25 56,702.90 56,969.20
02-Sep-25 56,210.20 56,882.60 56,191.70 56,806.60
01-Sep-25 56,140.00 56,212.15 55,901.30 56,175.20
29-Aug-25 55,687.25 56,565.00 55,594.45 56,141.85
  Weekly Returns +0.27%

Data Source: NSE

After bouncing by 2.75% in the last 2 weeks, the FMCG index gave a tepid performance in the latest week. FMCG has been a solid defensive domestic play. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 58,485 and low of 55,901 levels. Urban demand concerns have reduced.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|01:01 PM
Godrej Consumer Products to expand Indonesia capacity by 15% with new Kendal facility

Godrej Consumer Products to expand Indonesia capacity by 15% with new Kendal facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|11:34 AM
RailTel Wins ₹396 Crore Bihar Education Project Orders for ICT Labs, Smart Classrooms

RailTel Wins ₹396 Crore Bihar Education Project Orders for ICT Labs, Smart Classrooms

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|11:33 AM
HUDCO signs MoU with NMRDA to fund ₹11,300 crore projects in Nagpur region

HUDCO signs MoU with NMRDA to fund ₹11,300 crore projects in Nagpur region

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|11:30 AM
Strides Pharma inks partnership with Kenox to develop nasal spray products for US market

Strides Pharma inks partnership with Kenox to develop nasal spray products for US market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|10:04 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.