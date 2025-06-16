What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in May 2025

The leading mutual fund houses in India (in terms of equity fund AUM) are also the most influential players in terms of their buy and sell actions being tracked closely. Their actions offer unique sector and company signals. Here are the top picks and the top exits of the 10 biggest and most influential mutual fund AMCs by equity fund AUM in India.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in May 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, SBI MF added substantially to its positions in ITC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and L&T. They also added smaller positions in HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel. SBI MF was neutral on ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys Ltd, and Axis Bank in May 2025.

However, SBI MF was a net seller Axis Bank in the month of May 2025; with its actions predominantly hinting at a buying bias. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 in terms of percentage accretion in holdings include additions to Star Health, Afcons Infrastructure, BHEL, Mangalore Chemicals, and Ather Energy. SBI MF did not take any fresh positions in May 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added very aggressively in Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and NTPC Ltd. It also added smaller positions in Infosys Ltd, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries for the month.

What about fund selling? ICICI Prudential MF was a seller in Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Maruti Suzuki during the month of May 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for the month included additions to Blue Star, Castrol India, Sagility India, Whirlpool of India, and Tata Communications. The AMC did not take major fresh positions in any stock.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in May 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in State Bank of India (SBI) and Bharti Airtel. It also added modest positions in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys Ltd. The fund house was neutral on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki Ltd in May 2025.

On the sell side, HDFC mutual Fund cut positions modestly in Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank in May 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 on percentage increase in holdings included Swiggy Ltd, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Cohance Lifesciences, Aether Industries, and Paytm. It did not take any major fresh positions in May 2025.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for May 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added modestly to its positions in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Larsen & Toubro. Nippon Mutual Fund was neutral on Infosys Ltd and Axis Bank in May 2025.

What about the exits? During May 2025, Nippon India MF cut its positions aggressively in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) as well reduced positions modestly in Power Grid Corporation and NTPC Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings included Ramco Cements, Star Health, Akums Drugs, Glenmark Pharma, and Swiggy Ltd. It did not add any fresh positions in the month of May 2025.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Let us look at UTI Mutual Fund in May 2025. It added to its holdings aggressively in Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and ITC Ltd. In addition, it also added smaller stakes in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance. UTI Mutual Fund did not stay neutral on any of the stocks in May 2025.

UTI MF also did not cut positions significantly in any stock. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Swiggy Ltd, HDFC AMC, KFIN Technologies Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants, and Vedant Fashions. The fund did not take any fresh positions in May 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in May 2025. The fund added to its positions aggressively in Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC bank. In addition, the fund also added modestly to its positions in Reliance Industries, Infosys Ltd, and M&M Ltd. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund stayed neutral on Axis Bank and L&T during May 2025.

On the sell side, the fund pared positions modestly in Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India (SBI). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Suzlon Energy, KEI Industries, LMW Ltd, BSE Ltd, and Kirloskar Oil Engines. The fund took a small fresh positions in Dr. Lal Pathlabs in the month of May 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in May 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Reliance Industries and Infosys Ltd. It also added smaller positions in Cholamandalam Finance. The fund house was neutral on Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for the month of May 2025.

The story was quite persistent on the sell side. Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in May 2025 in State Bank of India (SBI). It also sold smaller quantities of TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and ICICI bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were BHEL, PNB Finance, HCL Technologies, KPR Mills, and Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL). It did not take any significant fresh positions in May 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in May 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI). In addition, Kotak MF also added to its positions in Larsen & Toubro, Solar Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics (BEL). The fund house was not neutral on any stock.

The story was selectively aggressive on the sell side too. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in May 2025 in Infosys Ltd. It was also a modest seller in Reliance Industries Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings included KFIN Technologies, Chambal Fertilizers, Acutaas Chemicals, UPL Ltd, and Engineers India Ltd. The fund also made a fresh addition of Indigo Paints to its portfolio.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Mirae has been a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in May 2025 was ITC Ltd with a huge accumulation. Mirae Mutual Fund also added modestly to its positions in HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd, and TCS. The fund house stayed neutral on Axis Bank and Reliance Industries in May 2025.

In May 2025, Mirae MF sold Larsen & Toubro (L&T) aggressively; and also sold modest quantities of HDFC Bank, Infosys, and TCS. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were Sagility India, CanFin Homes, Equitas SFB, Container Corporation, and Dalmia Bharat. There were no fresh positions in May 2025.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in May 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI); but also bought smaller quantities in Coforge Ltd and Cipla Ltd. DSP Mutual Fund was neutral on HDFC Bank and IPCA Laboratories Ltd in May 2025.

In terms of selling, DSP MF was an aggressive seller in Axis Bank, but also so modest quantities of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank The fund’s top 5 stock picks for May 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were PG Electroplast, MCX, HDFC Life, Tube Investments, and Harsha Engineers. The fund did not take any fresh positions in the month.