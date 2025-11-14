What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in October 2025

One of the most popular metrics to assess stocks in India and globally is what the informed mutual fund managers are buying. Within the gamut of mutual funds, what the largest mutual funds buy and sell has a lot more weightage due to their sheer size and impact on the stock price as well as on the equity markets. Here are the top buys and top exits of the 10 biggest mutual fund AMCs in India; as measured by equity fund AUM. However, readers must beware that mutual fund buy or sell is driven by several factors and may be reflective of the price prospects of the stock in any way. That is an essential caveat.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

In terms of MOM change, SBI MF was a modest buyer in Infosys Ltd, Axis Bank, and ITC Ltd. SBI MF did not aggressively buy into any stock in October 2025. However, SBI MF was neutral on stocks like Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kotak Mahindra Bank in October 2025.

SBI MF was a significant seller in ICICI Bank in October 2025; and sold smaller quantities in HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings include CDSL, Cyient, BSE, Samhi Hotels, and Adani Power. SBI MF did not take significant fresh positions in any stock in October 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added very aggressively to its positions in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd, and NTPC Ltd. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Reliance Industries in October 2025. However, it was also active on the sell side.

ICICI Prudential MF was an aggressive seller in Bharti Airtel, L&T, and Axis Bank. It also sold modest quantities of Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma. The fund’s top stock additions for the month included Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Indegene Ltd, Angel One, Delhivery, and Can Fin Homes. The AMC did not take significant fresh positions in any of the listed stocks.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in October 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in Reliance Industries. It also added modest positions in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and L&T. The fund house was neutral on Kotak Mahindra Bank in October 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund did cut positions aggressively in Maruti Suzuki and modestly in Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank during October 2025. In terms of position enhancement, HDFC MF’s top picks in October 2025 were Jubilant Foodworks, SJS Enterprises, IEX, Mahanagar Gas, and Max Healthcare. The fund took a small fresh position in Thyrocare Technologies.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for October 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressive positions in ITC Ltd and smaller positions in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Infosys Ltd, and L&T. Nippon Mutual Fund was neutral on Axis Bank in October 2025.

During October 2025, Nippon India MF cut positions aggressively in Bharat Electronics and NTPC Ltd; and modestly in ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Niva Bupa Health, Polycab, Colgate Palmolive, and UNO Minda. No fresh positions were added in October.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

UTI Mutual Fund added to its holdings aggressively in SBI and ITC Ltd. It also added smaller stakes in L&T, Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank in October 2025. The fund stayed neutral in Kotak Mahindra Bank in the month of October 2025.

UTI MF was not an aggressive seller in any stock in October 2025; but did sell modestly in Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. UTI’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were Bank of Maharashtra, Petronet LNG, Brigade Enterprises, GMR Airports, and Delhivery Ltd. The fund took a fresh position in CDSL in October 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

Let us turn to Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in October 2025. The fund added to its positions aggressively in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). It also added modest positions in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and Reliance Industries. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund stayed neutral on ICICI Bank and Infosys Ltd in October 2025.

On the sell side, the fund pared positions modestly in Bharti Airtel, L&T, and HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Adani Power, Thyrocare, Mankind Pharma, UPL Ltd, and SAIL. The fund did not take any fresh position in October 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in October 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the aggressive position additions were only in SBI. It also added smaller positions in L&T and Bharti Airtel. The fund house was not neutral on any stock in October 2025. However, the fund was quite active on the sell side.

Axis Mutual Fund sold aggressively in Bajaj Finance, Eternal (formerly Zomato), and Infosys Ltd in October 2025. It also sold smaller quantities of M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for the month on percentage accretion in holdings were CESC, SBI Cards, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Shriram Finance. It took fresh position in Tata Communications in October 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in October 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the fund was a modest buyer in Maruti Suzuki. The fund was not neutral in any stock, but it was predominantly a seller in stocks in the month of October 2025.

In October 2025 Kotak MF sold aggressively in Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and SBI. It was also a modest seller in Infosys, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Eternal (formerly Zomato), and HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings were CDSL, Hitachi Energy, LTI Mindtree, IRFC, and Supreme Industries. The fund did not make any fresh addition of stocks in October 2025.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

Mirae continues to be a pure equity play on India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in October 2025 were TCS and ICICI Bank. Mirae Mutual Fund also added modestly to its positions in ITC Ltd. The fund house stayed neutral on Bharti Airtel and L&T in October 2025.

Mirae MF sold aggressively in SBI; and modest quantities of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were Persistent Systems, Tube Investments, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The fund took no major fresh position in October 2025.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN OCTOBER 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in October 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and M&M. It also bought smaller quantities in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Coforge Ltd, and Infosys. DSP Mutual Fund was not neutral on any stock in the month of October 2025.

DSP MF was an aggressive seller in Cipla Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for October 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Sona BLW, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Shriram Finance, AB Capital, and Concord Biotech. The fund took fresh positions in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in October 2025.