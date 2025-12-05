Why are tax refunds getting delayed for fiscal year FY24-25

WHY ARE TAX REFUNDS DELAYED THIS YEAR?
The last date for the filing of returns was delayed this year by around 45 days to September 15, 2025, instead of the regular July 31; due to modifications in the forms and major changes incorporated in the softwares. The last day for the filing of returns (where audit is not required) was eventually delayed by another day to September 16, 2025 due to technical glitches in the uploading software. It is now, nearly 75 days since the filing was done and tax refunds are still going at a slow pace. The chairman of CBDT had underlined some key reasons why such delays happen.
WHY ARE TAX REFUNDS DELAYED THIS TIME AROUND?
According to the CBDT chairman, there are several reasons why the refunds get delayed. Some are generic reasons, some are procedural, and are some are specific to certain years.
Apparently, most of the small value tax refunds have already been processed. The issues are in the larger refunds, where the CBDT wants to make doubly sure that they are genuine claims and the refunds are to be paid out legitimately.
HOW CAN YOU ENSURE QUICKER REFUNDS?
There are some things that tax filers can proactively do, and there are some things that can be done subsequently. Here is a quick sampler.
If you are still waiting for FY25-26 refund, it is expected to be released by December. The one thing you can do is to regularly log into your tax account on the website and check if there is anything pending in your Worklist or under E-Proceedings. Quite often, the discrepancy is minor in nature and a quick response will ensure speedy refunds.
