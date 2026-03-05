iifl-logo

CRUDEOILM

05 March, 2026 | 09:50 PM
SymbolCRUDEOILM
Last Traded Price6,767
Last Traded Date05-Mar-2026
UnitBBL
Open6,767
Previous Close6,507
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)4.00
High6,767
Low-
Value (Rs)67,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)260.00
Expiry Date20-Jul-2026

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

India VIX jumps 50%: Could Nifty Be Headed for a Double Bottom?

5 Mar 2026|07:33 PM

India VIX, often called the market’s fear gauge, has recently surged nearly 50%, raising concerns about rising volatility in the Indian stock market. By analysing historical periods such as the COVID-19 crash and the Russia-Ukraine war, we explore how VIX spikes impact the Nifty 50 and what investors should expect in the coming days.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 06 March, 2026 | 04:48 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Silver

06 Mar 2026

+1.92(0%)

Crude oil

06 Mar 2026

+1.67(0%)

Silver M

06 Mar 2026

+1.55(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 06 March, 2026 | 04:48 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Alumini

06 Mar 2026

-0.02(0%)

Gold Petal

06 Mar 2026

-0.07(0%)

Gold Guinea

06 Mar 2026

-0.13(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
