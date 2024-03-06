|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Apollo Pipes Limited held on 4th March, 2024. Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on March 29, 2024. APOLLO PIPES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Apollo Pipes Limited has informed the exchanges regarding the Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 29 2024. Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
