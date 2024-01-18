The Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty ) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 29th (Twenty Ninth) Annual General Meeting of the Company.