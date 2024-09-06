|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|1.4
|14
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting to approve and consider the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Recommended a dividend of 14% ie., Rs. 1.40 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend
