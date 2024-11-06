Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD(509480) RECORD DATE 23.09.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (one) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/09/2023 DR-619/2023-2024