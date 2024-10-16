|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Jan 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Publication Disclosure under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024) Proceedings of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting for FY24 of the Company held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11:30 AM through VC pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 Voting results along with Consolidated Scrutinizer Report - EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)
