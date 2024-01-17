This has reference to our intimation dated 6th September 2024 pertaining to the book closure period for the purpsoe of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024. In the referred intimation, the start date of book closure is inadvertantly mentioned as 23rd September 2024 instead of 24th September 2024. Request you to kindly consider 24th September 2024 - 30th september 2024 (both days inclusive) as the book closure period.