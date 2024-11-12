1. Fund Raising: Raising of funds for an aggregate amount of up to and not exceeding ? 5,000 million (Rupees five thousand million), in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances, simultaneously or otherwise, including by way of public issue, preferential issue, rights issue, private placement(s), qualified institutions placement(s) and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, (each as amended) and any other applicable law, in such manner, and on such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate by the Board in its absolute discretion, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, including the approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory and statutory approvals as maybe required. We are enclosing the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) along with Explanatory Statement of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 3:30 P.M (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). The remote e-voting period shall commence from Monday, December 11, 2023 from 9:00 A.M (IST) and ends on 5:00 P.M (IST) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 and the members of the company as on cut-off date i.e. Friday December 08, 2023, shall be eligible to vote by using the remote e-voting facilities. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.11.2023) Submission of Copies of newspaper advertisement for notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and e-voting information as published in the news paper Financial Express (English) and Samyuktha Karnataka (Kannada) on November 22, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2023) Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 14, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.12.2023) Voting Results of the EGM held on Thursday December 14, 2023 at 3:30 P.M through VC/OAVM. Declaration of Voting Results by the Chairman for the of the Company for the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 held on December 14, 2023 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023)