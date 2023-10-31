iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes & Company Ltd EGM

415
(-1.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Forbes & Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Sep 202331 Oct 2023
The Company has informed the exchange about the Notices for convening the Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company for the purpose of approving the proposed Scheme of Arrangement. Summary of the proceedings of the NCLT convened Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 for approving the Scheme of Arrangement. The Company informs about the Voting Results of the NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023)

