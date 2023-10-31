|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Sep 2023
|31 Oct 2023
|The Company has informed the exchange about the Notices for convening the Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company for the purpose of approving the proposed Scheme of Arrangement. Summary of the proceedings of the NCLT convened Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 for approving the Scheme of Arrangement. The Company informs about the Voting Results of the NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2023)
