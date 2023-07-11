iifl-logo-icon 1
G G Engineering Ltd Rights

G G Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights5 Jul 202311 Jul 202311 Jul 202338:29038:29 Right Issue of Equity Shares
38:29 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that G G ENGINEERING LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE G G ENGINEERING LIMITED (540614) RECORD DATE 11.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 38 (Thirty-Eight) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash At PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/07/2023 DR-568/2023-2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2023)

No Record Found

