|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|5 Jul 2023
|11 Jul 2023
|11 Jul 2023
|38:29
|0
|38:29 Right Issue of Equity Shares
|38:29 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that G G ENGINEERING LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE G G ENGINEERING LIMITED (540614) RECORD DATE 11.07.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 38 (Thirty-Eight) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash At PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/07/2023 DR-568/2023-2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.