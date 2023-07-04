iifl-logo-icon 1
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd EGM

48.5
(2.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Indsil Hydro CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Jun 202328 Jul 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., June 29, 2023, inter alia, has approved the following (i) In-principle approval for the sale of non-current investments of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company The disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015, for the aforementioned sale is annexed herewith. In continuation to our letter dated June 29, 2023, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on July 28, 2023 at 12.15 PM (IST) through video conferencing / other audio visual means. A copy of the Notice is also being posted on the website of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the voting results of the businesses transacted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on July 28, 2023, at 12.15 PM (IST) along with the combined report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM. The above information will be made available on the Companys website www.indsil.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)

