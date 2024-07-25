Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, and other regulations, if applicable, please find enclosed the Notice along with the Explanatory Statement (including the annexures) of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench pronounced on May 19, 2023 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Scheme, to be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through electronic mode (video conference (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM)). Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order dated May 19, 2023, passed by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai. The Meeting of the Equity Shareholders was held today, i.e., Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. through electronic mode (video conference and/or other audio-visual means) and concluded at 2:23 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed the details of the voting results with respect to the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. through electronic mode (video conference or other audio visual means) as per the format prescribed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)