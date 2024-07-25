iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Finance Ltd EGM

143.03
(0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

L&T Finance Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jun 202328 Jul 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, and other regulations, if applicable, please find enclosed the Notice along with the Explanatory Statement (including the annexures) of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench pronounced on May 19, 2023 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Scheme, to be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through electronic mode (video conference (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM)). Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order dated May 19, 2023, passed by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai. The Meeting of the Equity Shareholders was held today, i.e., Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. through electronic mode (video conference and/or other audio-visual means) and concluded at 2:23 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed the details of the voting results with respect to the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. through electronic mode (video conference or other audio visual means) as per the format prescribed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)

L&T Finance Ltd: Related News

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

