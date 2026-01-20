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The project is to develop an AI-powered program for the modernisation of India's national tax analytics platform, informed the company.
The company plans to work closely with Microsoft teams to speed up cloud adoption for large clients and help them extract more value from their existing Azure commitments.
Under the scope of the project, LTIMindtree will transform the nation’s PAN infrastructure. This is part of the government to citizen (G2C) initiative.
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In dollar terms, revenue reached $1,153.3 million, marking a 2% quarter-on-quarter growth and a 5.2% year-on-year increase.
The initiative will target more effective decision-making, better risk management, and smarter operations through the application of digital technologies.
According to the terms of the agreement, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-driven operating model to deliver end-to-end application management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to the client.
The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹45 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025
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