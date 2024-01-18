|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Nov 2023
|22 Nov 2023
|Outcome of the NCLT convened meetings of IAC International Automotive India Private Limited (which is a step down material subsidiary of Lumax Auto Technologies Limited) and Lumax Integrated Ventures Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Lumax Auto Technologies Limited) held on November 22, 2023 as per the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT).
