Medplus Health Services Ltd EGM

780.6
(-2.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Medplus Health CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Nov 202315 Dec 2023
COM 15/12/2023 Notice of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company pursuant to the Order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench- 1 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/11/2023) Copy of Newspaper Advertisement for notice of the meeting of the equity Shareholders and unsecured creditors of the Company pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal , Hyderabad Bench- 1 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) Outcome/ Summary proceedings of NCLT convened Meetings of Equity Shareholders and Trade Creditors of MedPlus Health Services Limited pursuant to NCLT order dated November 7, 2023 in connection with to consider and approve the Scheme of Amalgamation of MHS Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (Transferor Company) with MedPlus Health Services Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Notice of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company pursuant to the Order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench- 1 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2023)

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

