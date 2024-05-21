Notice convening meeting of equity shareholders of the Company for their requisite approval on the proposed scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation between Gupta Fincaps Private Limited (Transferor Company 1), Uravshi Finvest Private Limited (Transferor Company 2), Intellectual Securities Private Limited (Transferor Company 3) , Happy Graphics and Exhibition Private Limited (Transferor Company 4), Link Vanijya Private limited (Transferor Company 5) , Dynamo Infracon Private Limited (Transferor Company 6), Pushpak Trading & Consultancy Private Limited(Transferor Company 7), Mokha Vyapaar Private Limited (Transferor Company 8) , Padma Estates Private Limited (Transferor Company 9)and Nimbus Projects Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholder and Creditors under section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules made thereunder. Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to a clarification sought by BSE Limited on May 17, 2024 regarding disclosure of the pre and post amalgamation shareholding pattern of the companies involved in the scheme as per the requirement of Para A (9)(b) of Part I of SEBI Master Circular dated June 20, 2023 (Master Circular), the company has enclosed herewith the Addendum to the notice of the NCLT convened meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company. The Addendum shall be read in conjunction with the notice of the meeting dated April 15, 2024 together with explanatory statement and annexures thereon. This Addendum will also be available on the website of the Company at www.nimbusprojectsltd.com and on the website of the BSE at www.bseindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Outcome of meeting of Equity Shareholders of Nimbus Projects Limited convened pursuant to the NCLT order dated 20th February 2024 for their approval on the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Gupta Fincaps Private Limited (Transferor Company 1), Urvashi Finvest Private Limited (Transferor Company 2), Intellectual Securities Private Limited (Transferor Company 3), Happy Graphics and Exhibition Private Limited (Transferor Company 4), Link Vanijya Private Limited ( Transferor Company 5), Dynamo Infracon Private Limited (Transferor Company 6), Pushpak Trading & Consultancy Private Limited (Transferor Company 7), Mokha Vyapaar Private Limited (Transferor Company 8), Padma Estates Private Limited (Transferor Company 9) with Nimbus Projects Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under the provision of Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules of Companies (Compromise, Arrangement and Amalgamation Rules 2016. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Updation on the Outcome of the meeting of Equity Shareholders of Nimbus Projects Limited convened pursuant to the NCLT Order dated 20th February, 2024 for their approval on Scheme of Amalgamation of Gupta Fincaps Private Private Limited (Transferor Company 1), Urvashi Finvest Private Limited (Transferor Company 2), Intellectual Securities Private Limited (Transferor Company 3), Happy Graphics & Exhibition Private Limited (Transferor Company 4), Link Vanijya Private Limited (Transferor Company 5), Dynamo Infracom Private Limited (Transferor Company 6), Pushpak Trading & Consultancy Private Limited (Transferor Company 7), Mokha Vyapar Private Limited (Transferor Company 8), Padma Estates Private Limited (Transferor Company 9) with Nimbus Projects Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under the provision of Section 230-232 of The Companies Act, 2013 readwith relevant rules of Companies (compromise, arrangement and amalgamation) Rules, 2016. Read less.. The meeting of Equity shareholders of the Company was convened pursuant to the NCLT order 20.02.2024 held on Saturday, May 25,2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing , the item of the business contained in the notice of the said meeting dated 15.04.2024 were transacted and approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 along with Consolidated report of Scrutinizer and corrigendum to Scrutinizer s report is enclosed herewith. The said documents are also available on the website of the Company and on NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)