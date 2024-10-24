iifl-logo-icon 1
Olectra Greentech Ltd EGM

1,394.9
(-0.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Olectra Greentec CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Jun 202319 Jul 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.06.2023 Olectra Greentech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 19, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/06/2023) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 19, 2023. Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 19, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2023)

Olectra Greentec: Related News

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

Olectra Greentech Shares Surge on Strong Q2 Profit

24 Oct 2024|10:27 AM

Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.

