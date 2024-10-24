|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jun 2023
|19 Jul 2023
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19.06.2023 Olectra Greentech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 19, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/06/2023) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 19, 2023. Disclosure of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 19, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2023)
Revenue from operations rose by 71% to ₹524 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹307 crore in Q2FY24.Read More
