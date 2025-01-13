|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Dec 2023
|12 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th December, 2023. Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2023) We are enclosing herewith the summary of the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today, i.e. Friday, 12th January, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC/OAVM facility along with the declaration of the voting results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. All the Special Resolutions set forth in the EGM Notice have been passed with requisite majority. The above are also being uploaded in the Companys website at www.pcblltd.com. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.Read More
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.