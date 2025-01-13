iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd EGM

358.4
(-2.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

PCBL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Dec 202312 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th December, 2023. Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2023) We are enclosing herewith the summary of the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today, i.e. Friday, 12th January, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC/OAVM facility along with the declaration of the voting results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. All the Special Resolutions set forth in the EGM Notice have been passed with requisite majority. The above are also being uploaded in the Companys website at www.pcblltd.com. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024)

PCBL Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More
Read More

