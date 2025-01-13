Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th December, 2023. Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2023) We are enclosing herewith the summary of the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today, i.e. Friday, 12th January, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC/OAVM facility along with the declaration of the voting results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. All the Special Resolutions set forth in the EGM Notice have been passed with requisite majority. The above are also being uploaded in the Companys website at www.pcblltd.com. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024)