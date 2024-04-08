|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. Notice of the Extra Ordinary general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. The EGM notice is also uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.praveg.com (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) The Voting Results of the EGM of the Company held on April 30, 2024 are enclosed in the prescribed format alongwith the Scrutinizers Report on e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024) In continuation to our intimation dated April 8, 2024, we are submitting herewith the corrigendum to the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC / OAVM means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) Gist of proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|EGM
|26 Dec 2023
|23 Jan 2024
|Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means Praveg Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023) Newspaper clippings- Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting and information on E-voting and other related information was published on December 31, 2023 in Free Press Gujarat and Lokmitra. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2024) The gist of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Voting Results of the EGM held on January 23, 2024 are enclosed in the prescribed format along with Scrutinizers Report dated January 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
