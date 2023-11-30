Update on scheme of arrangement - receipt of order from Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench In accordance of the Honble NCLT (Chennai Bench) order dated 30.11.2023, the meeting of the equity shareholders of the company will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10.00 through VC/OAVM. The Notice of the meeting alongwith the explanatory statement and scheme of amalgamation is attached herewith for your reference (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Intimation of book closure for NCLT convened general meeting of shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024) Withdrawal of intiamtion of book closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024) Intimation of outcome of NCLT convened general meeting of the shareholders of the company held today i.e. Friday, January 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024) Disclosure of Voting result and scrutinizers report for evoting for NCLT convened general meeting of shareholders held on Friday, January 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)