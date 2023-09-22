1. Approval of various strategic options 2. Initiation of voluantary CIRP process u/s 10 of IBC 2016 3. Approval for conveining EGM 4. Approval of the provisions of e voting facility of the members of the company Enclosing herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Desh Sewak (Punjabi) regarding dispatch of notice for EGM to shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/09/2023) Proceedings of EGM held on 13th October, 2023 at Registered Office of the company. Proceedings/ Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 13.10.2023 at the registered office of the compnay. Resolution Passed: 1. Approval of Strategic Options 2. Initiation of CIRP under section 10 of IBC 2016. Initiation of CIRP under section 10 of IBC 2016. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/10/2023) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 13th October, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2023)