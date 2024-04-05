In terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company is submitting herewith the Notice convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th April, 2024 through video Conference/Audio visual means SPML INFRA LTD has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. As per attached file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) EGM 26/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.04.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015 the Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Friday 19th day of April to Friday 26th day of April , 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of members of the company for the purpose of Extra ordinary general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 26th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) EGM 26/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.04.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 26th April, 2023 through video conference/ other Audio Visual Means As per the Annexure attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)