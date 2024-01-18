|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|0.55
|11
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended Final Dividend of Re. 0.55 per share on 6,43,28,94 1 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|15 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|0.5
|10
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 15th March,2024 declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 Per equity shares of Rs 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 The board of Directors of the Company have declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per shares on 6,43,28,941 equity shares of Rs 5/- each of the Company, for the FY 2023-24 In terms of Regulations 42(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, the record date has been fixed on Thursday, The 28th March,2024 for determining entitlement of the shareholders of the company for payment of interim dividend declared by the board for the Financial Year 2023-24.
