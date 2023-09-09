Pursuant to regulation 47(4) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of newspaper publication regarding notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting, Remote E-voting notice published in the English newspaper Business Standard on 09.09.2023 and in Marathi Newspaper Mumbai Lakshadeep on 09.09.2023. We would like to request you to refer our letter dated September 22, 2023 in relation to intimation for 32nd AGM scheduled on September 29, 2023 and date of book closures from Saturday, September 23, 2023 to Friday, September 29, 2023(both days inclusive) In that connection, we would like to inform you that no event as mentioned under regulation 42(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 has taken place in the company, we hereby withdraw the aforesaid notice in relation to date of book closures given to the stock exchange. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2023)